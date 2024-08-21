COMMENT: Let’s vigorously follow up on the links made during SADC Industrialisation week

THE SADC Industrialisation Week held in Harare as a curtain-raiser to the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government was undoubtedly a significant step towards achieving the region’s ambitious industrialisation goals.

The event provided a platform for companies from the southern African region to discuss and exchange ideas towards increasing trade and promoting inclusive development.

As the dust settles after the Heads of State and Government summit, it’s imperative not to lose sight of the agreements and ideas Zimbabwe companies exchanged during the event. For our businesses that took part in the SADC Industrialisation Week, this is the moment to follow up on the connections made and build on the momentum generated to help stimulate and grow regional trade.

In recent years, we have been experiencing economic challenges, which have affected both local and regional trade. The Government’s efforts to revive the economy through its industrialisation agenda, among other initiatives, can only be fruitful if the private sector takes part and contributes to these efforts.

Private sector participation is critical because individual companies bring unique experiences, innovations, and expertise. The SADC Industrialisation Week provided a platform for our companies and the region to share their experiences and learn from each other. By doing so, they could identify ways of reducing trade barriers, improving product quality, and increasing production efficiencies, among other benefits.

However, attending the event was just the first step towards improving regional trade. For our companies that participated, following up with the companies they met during the event and working towards implementing the ideas discussed is crucial. This means taking practical steps to foster relationships and partnerships that will yield results.

There are several ways companies can follow up on the SADC Industrialisation Week. One would be to attend follow-up forums and events where the conversations initiated during the Harare event can continue. This can help to strengthen the relationships between the companies and establish a broader network that will facilitate regional trade.

Another crucial aspect of follow-up is the implementation of the ideas discussed. Our companies should identify practical steps to implement the agreements and ideas exchanged during the event. For example, companies that discussed joint manufacturing ventures should work towards establishing them. Companies that identified trade barriers should work towards reducing or eliminating them. By taking these steps, the private sector will demonstrate its commitment to the industrialisation agenda, and this will, in turn, encourage more regional trade and development.

The Government can also play a role in following up on the SADC Industrialisation Week to help companies and individuals take advantage of the connections made during the Harare event. Governments can provide relevant information and resources to help companies establish links and partnerships, navigate trade regulations, and access markets. With the Government’s support and collaboration, private sector participation in the industrialisation agenda will increase, leading to more significant economic growth and development.