COMMENT: Let’s vote peacefully, while respecting the rules as enunciated by Zec

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) had, by Monday afternoon, finished deployment of officials and materials to polling stations ahead of elections today.

Police have guaranteed that they would be in full force to ensure that people exercise their right to vote in peace and tranquility. The Government on Monday declared today a public holiday, so that the electorate have enough time to cast their ballots without feeling hurried.

Civil servants who are not attached to Zec worked half-day yesterday. Most private sector employers also released their workers at 1pm yesterday so that they could rest and be ready to go to their polling stations to vote this morning.

Political parties stopped campaigning at midnight on Monday, so there was no noise yesterday. Peace has been prevailing nationwide as the people heeded President Mnangagwa’s message that they campaign peacefully.

Key election observer missions from local ones, Sadc, Africa and beyond had been accredited by the close of business yesterday and had deployed their officials countrywide. Several foreign and local journalists have been accredited too. Our country is firmly back trending on global news channels and on social media.

Indeed, all systems were set for polling by morning yesterday.

We are encouraged by the preparations that Zec has put in place, with full Government support. We encourage our people to come out in their large numbers, in their millions, to vote for the candidates that they want to govern their country over the next five years.

They must not forget their identify documents when they go out to vote. As they exercise their rights, they must do that peacefully, while respecting the rules as enunciated by Zec recently.

Wearing of party regalia, sloganeering, using political or candidate-branded vehicles and distributing leaflets or pamphlets on behalf of a candidate or political party is prohibited within 300metres of a polling station.

Other prohibited activities include public singing, dancing and the use of bands, music, or loudspeakers as well as the use of cameras or phones.

Given that Zec has set up more than 12 000 polling stations nationwide, we do not anticipate long queues. If long queues form at any polling station, our people are encouraged to be patient. Polling stations will be open from 7am to 7pm today, which is 12 hours. Also, the law says even if 7pm passes before anyone votes, they would have their chance to do so as long as they were on the queue by 7pm that evening.

We have confidence that Zec officials will be on top of their game as they have always been. They have been trained to conduct the process, even on how to handle bad behaviours that can be expected from some voters. Whatever quarrels that can occur, must be resolved amicably.

Peace must continue to the next stage of the election, which is ballot verification, collation, counting and announcement of the results. This is an open process which observers and party representatives are free to witness.

Some will win, thus, celebrate while others will lose. We urge the winners to celebrate responsibly without provoking the losers. On the other hand, losers must accept defeat gracefully. There is no need to engage in violence if one loses. There will be another election in 2028 when they will try again.

May the party that has the interest of the people and that of the nation at heart; which has a record of national service, prevail resoundingly while those who have a record of working contrary to the national interest lose resoundingly.