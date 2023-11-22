COMMENT: Local authorities should meet their housing development obligations

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa said collaboration between Government, the private sector and local authorities should be scaled up to enable the country to provide adequate decent houses for its people.

Speaking during a groundbreaking ceremony for the US$100 million Millennium Park housing project being developed by WestProp Holdings in Harare’s Borrowdale West suburb, President Mnangagwa said Government, the private sector and local authorities must scale up collaboration in housing provision as opposed to operating in silos. He said the private sector was a vital cog in the construction of houses on land serviced by local authorities.

The President said local authorities have often been found wanting as they at times parcel out unserviced land to desperate home seekers. “Government, the private sector and local authorities collectively have a duty to ensure holistic and complementary development of our cities and towns without compromising on service delivery,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said his Government will continue to facilitate the participation of private sector players in the provision of decent housing and workspaces. “I call upon housing and property developers to equally pursue an inclusive approach that covers all strata of our society. They should not neglect those of limited means and capabilities. No one and no place must be left behind,” said President Mnangagwa.

Government is implementing the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy which among other goals seeks to construct new houses and also regenerate derelict housing units in old suburbs.

In 2019 President Mnangagwa launched the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project in Mutare, an initiative to modernise old and rundown suburbs. The project is aimed at turning Mutare City into a Smart City in line with Government’s Vision 2030.

Speaking at the launch of the project, President Mnangagwa said when the Second Republic came into office, Government resolved to upgrade cities in line with its vision to grow its economy to an upper middle-income by 2030.

He said in order to achieve an upper middle-income economy a lot needs to be done to upgrade roads, bridges, schools, clinics, houses and other infrastructure in line with modern cities and towns.

President Mnangagwa said the renewal of old suburbs will therefore be implemented in all cities and towns. In Harare the 1920s Matapi flats were upgraded and plans are underway to also upgrade suburbs such as Makokoba and Mzilikazi in Bulawayo, Mtapa and Mambo in Gweru, Makusha in Shurugwi and other such suburbs in other cities and towns.

Some of the old houses should have long been demolished because they are no longer fit for human habitation. In some old suburbs residents are still sharing communal toilets and bathrooms which makes it difficult for residents to maintain high levels of hygiene.

President Mnangagwa said local authorities should complement developments initiated by the private sector by planning for such growth. Many local authorities have not expanded their sewer and water reticulation systems in response to the growth of their respective towns hence many of them are failing to connect the new suburbs to water and sewer reticulation systems.

It is the core business of local authorities to ensure new suburbs are connected to water and sewer reticulation systems before the owners move into the houses. We want at this juncture to commend housing and property developers that are complementing Government efforts to reduce the housing backlog and those that are upgrading old suburbs.