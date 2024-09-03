COMMENT: Make land for housing in Bulawayo affordable for residents

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, is a vibrant hub of culture, industry and history. However, like many urban centres, it faces significant challenges in providing affordable housing for its residents. Ensuring that land for housing is accessible and affordable is crucial for the city’s sustainable development and the well-being of its inhabitants.

As we highlighted in a report yesterday, the soaring demand for family accommodation has pushed prices for housing stands in Bulawayo beyond the reach of many. Bulawayo City Council is not availing enough land for thousands of home seekers on its official housing waiting list, which keeps ballooning.

According to the latest council minutes, the housing waiting list now stands at 140 150 up from 139 958 in May this year.

This sad development proves that council does not understand that affordable housing is a cornerstone of economic stability. When residents have access to affordable land, they can invest in building homes, which stimulates the local economy through construction jobs and the purchase of building materials.

The investment in homes, in turn, creates a ripple effect, boosting other sectors such as retail and services. Moreover, affordable housing can attract skilled workers to the city, fostering a more robust and diverse economy.

Making land affordable for housing is essential for promoting social equity. High land prices often exclude low-income families from owning property, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality. By ensuring that land is affordable, Bulawayo can create more inclusive communities where people from different socio-economic backgrounds can live and thrive together. This inclusivity can lead to stronger social cohesion and a more harmonious society.

Affordable housing is also directly linked to the health and well-being of residents. Overcrowded and substandard living conditions, often a result of unaffordable housing, can lead to various health issues, including respiratory problems and mental health disorders. Providing affordable land for housing allows families to build adequate living spaces, reducing the risk of health problems and improving overall quality of life.

We need council to understand that making land for housing affordable in Bulawayo is not just a matter of economic policy; it is a fundamental step towards creating a more equitable, healthy and sustainable city. By prioritising affordable land, Bulawayo can ensure that all its residents have the opportunity to build secure and dignified homes, fostering a brighter future for the entire community.