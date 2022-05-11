COMMENT: Mat’land development projects commendable

In June 2020 we reported of President Mnangagwa’s visit to Hwange in Matabeleland North where he officially opened South Mining’s coking project and toured other coal mining companies.

The President visited Zimbabwe ZhongXin Coking Company (ZZCC), Afrochine’s associate Dinson Colliery, Jinan Coking Coal Project and South Mining Coking Coal Project. Also, on the line-up were visits to Jinan/Tutu Coking Coal Project, Hwange Colliery Company’s Chaba Mine, Zambezi Coal and Gas Mine and Makomo Resources.

The highlight of the tour was the US$10 million 300MW Zimbabwe ZhongXin Electric Energy (ZZEE) power plant.

This is on top of the construction of an additional two units at Hwange 7 and 8 which will add 600MW onto the national grid in Zimbabwe

Last year, President Mnangagwa officially opened three luxury hotels in Victoria Falls – the US$24 million Palm River Hotel, the US$1 million Zambezi Boutique and Nkosi Guest Lodge.

Other projects in Matabeleland North include the mighty Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme in Binga and the handover of fishing rigs to 21 Tonga chiefs – 17 from Binga and four from Kariba.

But one project that the President has been pushing ever since coming into office, that will not only transform Matabeleland North but Bulawayo as well, is Lake Gwayi Shangani.

Yesterday we revealed that contractors at the site are now working day and night to ensure construction of the dam wall is completed next month.

Chinese engineers, China Water and Electric Corp won the tender to construct the Lake Gwayi Shangani Dam and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) is in charge of the project.

The construction of the dam will transform Matabeleland region as irrigation projects will be established along the pipeline thereby turning the region into a green belt and will provide a permanent solution to Bulawayo’s water shortages.

Government has identified irrigable land covering 10 000 hectares along the pipeline.

The massive project is just but one of many proving that the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa is living up to its promise of leaving no one and no place behind in national development.

We have said it before that Matabeleland North is set to be the major beneficiary of the national development project.

Lake Gwayi-Shangani is part of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, an idea which was conceived more than a century ago, but is finally becoming a reality.

To ensure this project meets all set deadlines, contractors are now working day and night while the country has already taken delivery of pipes from South Africa for the 245km pipeline that will bring water from the dam to Bulawayo.

Responding to questions, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said workers at the dam site started working around the clock early this month to ensure the project meets its deadline.

“Yes, it’s true. They started night shifts on April 2 to accelerate progress,” said Mrs Munyonga, while Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said all materials needed to complete the dam project are on site.

Once again, we hail President Mnangagwa and his Government for all the unprecedented development projects in Matabeleland North. This province will soon become the country’s economic hub and lead the achievement of Vision 2030 – the attainment of upper middle income economy status.

The people of Matabeleland North must never forget these past few years.