COMMENT: Memorialisation of Zim’s liberation legacy highly commendable

MIDLANDS Province, often regarded as the bedrock of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, is now at the centre of a national effort to preserve and honour the region’s rich historical legacy.

The National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) is spearheading a series of projects aimed at memorialising the key sites that played a pivotal role in Zimbabwe’s fight for Independence.

From the notorious detention camps of Wha Wha and Connemara to the iconic Mtapa Hall, where the first Zanu Congress was held in 1964, Midlands was a hotbed of resistance against colonial rule.

These locations stand as testament to the immense sacrifices made by nationalist leaders and ordinary Zimbabweans in the battle for freedom.

Under the stewardship of NMMZ, these historical sites will not only be preserved but also brought to life through exhibitions and memorials.

Acting executive director of NMMZ Mr Darlington Munyikwa highlighted the importance of Midlands in the broader narrative of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

He noted that the province housed some of the most significant detention and restriction centres used by the colonial regime to suppress the nationalist movement.

These sites, such as Sikombela Restriction Camp, Mtapa Hall, and the infamous Wha Wha and Connemara Prisons, were where many prominent figures, including Cdes Robert Mugabe, Edson Zvobgo and Leopold Takawira, were held. Their imprisonment at these sites marked a dark chapter in the country’s history, one that NMMZ aims to immortalise.

The restoration and development of these sites, including the creation of a field museum at Sikombela Restriction Camp, will allow future generations to engage with this history. Mr Munyikwa explained that Sikombela, established in 1964, will feature a memorial plinth, a theme park, and displays of the original tin huts used by detainees.

The NMMZ is also working on the restoration of Mtapa Hall, where the Zanu Congress of 1964 marked a decisive shift towards armed resistance. The Hall will soon host exhibitions that tell the story of this momentous event and the leaders involved.

Equally important is the ongoing restoration of Wha Wha and Connemara Prisons, both symbols of the brutal repression faced by Zimbabwe’s nationalist leaders. The NMMZ’s efforts at these sites, including refurbishing the penal detention blocks and developing exhibitions, are vital in conveying the harsh realities faced by detainees.

As part of Zimbabwe’s 2025 Independence celebrations, the Independence Flame will pass through all districts of Midlands, symbolising the region’s central role in the liberation struggle. This marks an important milestone in ensuring that the region’s legacy is remembered.

In preserving these sites and telling the stories of the men and women who fought for Zimbabwe’s Independence, the NMMZ is not merely safeguarding physical structures but also ensuring that the sacrifices of the past continue to inspire future generations. The Midlands projects remind us that the struggle for freedom was fought by many and their legacy will never be forgotten.