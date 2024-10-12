COMMENT: Mining firms can do more for communities

Government has once again implored mining companies to ensure that the exploitation of minerals directly benefits local communities who are the owners of the minerals.

Officially opening the 2024 Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine- Entra) Expo in Bulawayo on Thursday, President Mnangagwa said mining investments being witnessed across the country should improve the livelihoods of local communities.

He said mining companies should contribute to infrastructure development such as building schools, clinics, roads, bridges and other such infrastructure that positively impact the people’s welfare.

Zimbabwe has over the years witnessed huge investments in the mining sector which include the $1 billion Dinson Iron and Steel Company’ integrated Iron and Steel Plant near Mvuma in the Midlands province, Muchesu Coking Coal Project in Binga and Lithium mines which include Sabi Star Lithium Mine, Bikita Minerals, Arcadia Lithium Mine, Zulu Lithium Mine and Kamativi Lithium Mine.

These mines have been urged to ensure local communities directly benefit from the exploitation of their minerals by funding development projects.

We however, want to acknowledge the great works being done by big mining companies such as Unki Platinum Mine in Shurugwi, Mimosa Mining Company in Zvishavane and Zimplats near Chegutu to uplift the livelihoods of local communities.

These mining companies have built schools, clinics and in some cases established irrigation schemes for the communities and people are now enjoying the fruits of mining operations in their areas.

It is a fact that new mining companies have also started ploughing back to local communities by funding development projects and this is as it should be.

President Mnangagwa is however, saying more could be done by mining companies to improve the people’s welfare and we totally agree that there is room to do more.

Roads, especially in rural areas are in a bad state yet we have mines that are operating in these areas.

Government is investing a lot of resources in the establishment of irrigation schemes across the country to mitigate the effects of climate change and mining companies should come on board to complement these efforts like what Unki Platinum Mine did in Shurugwi.

The mining companies could also fund the drilling of boreholes and establishment of piped water schemes for communities in their respective areas of operation.

The communities, as already alluded to, should enjoy the benefits of exploitation of their natural resources such as minerals.

Mining companies should also take measures to protect the environment and where the damage has already been done, companies should foot the bill for rehabilitating the damaged environment.