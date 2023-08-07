COMMENT: Mining firms must strengthen underground operations

GOLD mining often pays big. This encourages miners across the board to do all they can to get that belt and run with it to wherever it goes.

Sometimes rules don’t count and risk mitigation measures are taken lightly or totally ignored. This is a challenge in the small-scale mining sub-sector, which, ironically accounts for an average 60 percent of gold production in the country.

A tragedy happened at Lilian, a small-scale mine in Bubi District, Matabeleland North when six miners died after water flooded a tunnel they were working in on Wednesday.

Engineer Michael Munodawafa, the chief mining engineer from the Ministry of Mining and Mining Development told us that the accident could have been avoided if the miners had taken time to understand that there was an older mine they were working toward and taken precautions accordingly.

“The accident happened on Wednesday around midnight due to an underground water burst,” he told us on Friday.

“There were 14 people in two working areas when seven on each side and in one of the working areas two people were killed when the water burst because it moved with the ore they were trying to work on and it went on to affect the other side. The water was in a confined area but broke the wall separating the old mining area and the new one. It pushed the ore and the workers to the tunnel. On the other area, it trapped the miners with four dying while three escaped.”

We are concerned that yet another gold mine has had an accident, killing six this time yet the accident was not really inevitable.

Precautions could have been taken, the deluge avoided and the six could have been alive today. Sadly, our lamentation will not avoid the accident at this stage. It, too, will not resurrect the six. What is important is for us to discuss measures that must be introduced at Lilian Mine as well as at other small operations across the country to prevent similar disasters or lessen their impacts.

The owners of mines must invest more resources to strengthen their underground operations. They must build strong enough columns and walls to prevent cave-ins. They, too must use relevant equipment to effectively de-water their workings. They must take time to know the underground systems at their assets, if there are any underground “rivers” or “streams” and what they can do to prevent or manage floodings.

Protective gear is essential too. Its acquisition and use will give miners a chance to respond effectively when a challenges arise.

Mine workers have to be educated on the investments that must be put in place for greater workplace safety. The Government can do that through its various arms such as the National Social Security Authority. Workers have to be empowered to refuse to work if they suspect conditions endanger their health and lives. The Government’s licensing and inspectorate arms have an obligation to ensure that only fully licensed and inspected mines operate.

Small-scale miners’ associations have a role to not simply promote production but must also make sure that their members uphold standards for safer work.

The foregoing, and many more measures not highlighted in this limited space can help promote a safer working environment at mines while, on the other hand, create wealth for miners.