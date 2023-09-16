COMMENT: Ministers, public sector leaders should manage Government affairs with humility

GOVERNMENT has hit the ground running by organising a High-Level Retreat for new Cabinet ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, chief executive officers, chairpersons of parastatals and local authorities soon after the swearing in of the ministers and their deputies.

In his address, President Mnangagwa challenged Government ministers and the leadership in the public sector to maintain the country’s development momentum set during the first term of the Second Republic.

He said the high-level meeting was meant to develop a common understanding of his administration’s people- centred transformative agenda following his and ruling part Zanu-PF’s victory in the August 23 harmonised elections.

“The overwhelming endorsement of the party by the people is a recognition that the Second Republic has made remarkable achievements on its policies and programmes to better the lives of Zimbabweans,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the second term of the Second Republic must reflect the country’s determination to heighten the country’s socio-economic development agenda through achievements of high impact results despite the challenges posed by the illegal sanctions.

President Mnangagwa said citizens deserve quality, affordable and accessible services. He said in order to achieve this, Government ministers and public sector leadership must work with great sense of urgency, unity of purpose and seamless synergies. President Mnangagwa said unity among ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials in the public sector was critical.

He said Government ministers and permanent secretaries will be measured by the agility and innovativeness towards accelerating the country’s economic growth, modernisation and industrialisation.

President Mnangagwa said Government ministers and public sector leaders were servants of the people and should therefore manage Government affairs with humility.

He said the thrust now is on addressing developmental and economic issues as opposed to just politicking.

The coming in of the Second Republic marked a new beginning and given the Government’s performance during the last five years, people have every reason to be optimistic that President Mnangagwa and his team will, during this second term, find solutions to the remaining challenges facing the nation.

President Mnangagwa told ministers and senior civil servants that attended the Thursday Retreat that there is a need to hit the ground running.

He said productivity across all sectors of the economy must be religiously encouraged at all levels.

President Mnangagwa said his administration will not tolerate corruption, incompetency, dereliction of duty, laziness, social and cultural decadency.

Cabinet Ministers and senior civil servants that fail to deliver on their mandate should be shown the door.