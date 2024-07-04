COMMENT: Modern day policing will help fight crime

MODERN day policing, especially in the face of technological advancements, is critical as it significantly reduces crime rates while at the same time enhances public safety.

It is against this background that we commend the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for its plans to establish smart call centres across the country as the law enforcement agency moves to embrace technology in the digital era. The move is aimed at modernising and enhancing communication channels between the police and the public and ultimately improving overall operational efficiency and response times.

By embracing modern policing strategies, the police will be able to swiftly identify, target and disrupt criminal activities. The country has in the past also battled crimes of passion and the smart call centres should assist the police to promptly attend to such incidents and de-escalate conflicts while facilitating their resolution to avoid injury and fatalities.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying it will revolutionise their operations.

“The introduction of smart call centres will revolutionise the way we handle emergency calls and virtual complaints. It aligns with our commitment to embracing technology and innovation in our policing efforts,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said the smart call centres, which will be dotted across the country, will be equipped with state-of-the-art communication technologies, including advanced call-routing systems and real-time data tracking capabilities. He said the move will enable the police to respond swiftly to emergencies, co-ordinate resources effectively and gather critical information for investigations.

“Our goal is to provide a more responsive and reliable service to the community. By leveraging technology, we can ensure that every call for help is handled promptly and professionally,” said Comm Nyathi. He said the introduction of smart call centres is part of a broader initiative by the Government and ZRP to implement smart policing strategies that harness the power of data, technology and community engagement.

Comm Nyathi said by embracing such innovative approaches, they aim to improve transparency, accountability and trust with the public. “We are excited about the introduction of smart call centres. This technology will enable us to better serve our communities and address their concerns more efficiently. It’s a positive step towards enhancing public safety and building stronger relationships with the people we serve,” said the police spokesperson.

Comm Nyathi said more information on the date for the roll out will be provided in due course. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition to the new smart call centres, with training programmes in place to familiarise officers with the new technologies and protocols,” he said.

“The implementation of these smart call centres underscores the force’s dedication to embracing innovation and enhancing its capabilities in the digital age.” We reiterate that these efforts by the police will only be successful with the full cooperation of members of the public so we encourage them to keep working with law enforcement agents to eradicate crime.