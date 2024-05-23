COMMENT: More companies should come on board and invest in infrastructural development

CABINET has approved the construction of the 120km Old Gwanda Road by a private contractor at a cost of US$110 million. Zwane Enterprises is constructing the road under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

In his post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet considered and approved Zwane Enterprises’ proposed investment to rehabilitate Old Gwanda Road at a cost of US$110.

“Cabinet considered and approved the proposed Public-Private Partnership between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and Zwane Enterprises Private Limited for the upgrading, construction and tolling of Old Gwanda Road as presented by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Honourable Mthuli Ncube as the chairperson of the Public-Private Partinership Committee,” said Dr Muswere.

The Old Gwanda Road joins Bulawayo City and Gwanda via Matobo.

Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo who is the Zwane Enteprises chief executive officer, said last year that his company had secured US$150 million loan from an American partner to fund the project. Eng Mbambo who comes from Silobi area under Chief Mathe, said the road which passes through Matopo High School is in a terrible state hence he approached Government seeking its approval for his company to work on the road.

He said on Tuesday that now that Cabinet has approved the project, it’s all systems go and work will be starting soon.

The construction of the road which will have two toll gates, is expected to be completed in 12 months. Eng Mbambo said although the waiting has been long, they were happy as a company that they have now been given the green light to start work.

The company while awaiting approval, has been conducting feasibility studies which established that 43 homesteads will be relocated to pave way for the construction of the road.

Zwane Enterprises will recoup its costs from the tolling fees collected at the two toll gates.Eng Mbambo is among Zimbabwean professionals that have gained valuable experience working in the diaspora and has returned home to help build the country starting with improving the road in his home area.

He said because of the bad state of the road, it takes a motorist with a good car, about two-and-a-half hours to travel the 120km stretch. Government has appealed to Zimbabwean professionals working in the diaspora to return home and contribute to the development of the Zimbabwe we all want. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).

We want to commend Eng Mambo and other Zimbabwean professionals that have returned home to contribute to the development of their country using their many years of experience working in the diaspora.

Government recently announced that it is engaging the private sector to construct major roads across the country under the BOT arrangement. We therefore call upon other companies to come on board and invest in infrastructural development like what Zwane Enterprises is doing.