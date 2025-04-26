COMMENT: Mozambique, Zimbabwe are natural trade partners

Mozambican President, Cde Daniel Chapo yesterday urged Zimbabwe and Mozambique to take advantage of their strong bilateral relations to increase trade between the two countries.

Addressing local and international exhibitors as well as guests who included President Mnangagwa, Government Ministers and businessmen from various sectors of the economy as he officially opened the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, President Chapo said Zimbabwe and Mozambique are already enjoying excellent bilateral relations which should translate into increased trade between the two countries.

In 2022 President Mnangagwa led a high-powered delegation during his State Visit to Mozambique.

During the three-day visit President Mnangagwa and former Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi jointly presided over meetings that elevated the two countries’ Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) to Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The following year, former Mozambican President Nyusi also led a high-powered delegation during his three-day State Visit to Zimbabwe whose objective was to strengthen trade and economic co-operation between the two countries.

During the visit, the inaugural Zimbabwe-Mozambique Business Forum and Exhibition was held in Harare and at the forum, Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (Zida) and ZimTrade signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with their Mozambican counterparts.

The Business Forum was held under the theme,” Accelerating Trade and Investment between Mozambique and Zimbabwe through Strengthened Partnerships”.

President Mnangagwa and President Chapo have both made a commitment to continue strengthening economic co-operation between the two countries.

Speaking at a banquet held at State House in Bulawayo on Thursday night in honour of President Chapo, President Mnangagwa said revolutionary bonds between the two countries had matured into practical co-operation across multiple sectors including agriculture, mining, transport and climate change mitigation.

President Mnangagwa expressed optimism over the implementation of the Ponta Technobanine Corridor Project, a major cross-border infrastructure initiative to link Zimbabwe to the Indian Ocean via Mozambique.

President Chapo said both countries are committed to deepening relationships across multiple sectors. Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy strong fraternal relations that date back to the days of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. Mozambique is also one of Zimbabwe’s top trading partners in the region.