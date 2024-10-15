COMMENT: Mpox cases in Zimbabwe: A call for preparedness, not panic

ZIMBABWE recently confirmed its first two cases of Mpox, detected in individuals who had travelled to South Africa and Tanzania. While the news might sound alarming, it’s important to understand that these cases are not a cause for panic but rather a prompt for careful planning and preparedness.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral infection that typically causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions. While it can be severe, especially in children and immuno-compromised individuals, it is generally mild and treatable. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox a global public health emergency, emphasising vigilance and preparedness.

The two confirmed cases in Zimbabwe involve an 11-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, both of whom are recovering well. The Ministry of Health and Child Care has initiated contact tracing and is monitoring the situation closely.

As we reported yesterday, Health Minister Douglas Mombeshora has reassured the public that the situation is under control and there is no need for panic.

In a report today, we emphasise that there is no need for panic because the health authorities have swiftly implemented contact tracing and isolation protocols to prevent further spread. Both patients are stable and receiving appropriate care.

On public awareness and education, the Ministry of Health is actively informing the public about Mpox, its symptoms and preventive measures. This proactive approach helps in early detection and treatment, reducing the risk of widespread transmission.

We must also remember that Zimbabwe is not alone in this fight. We have global and regional support. WHO and neighbouring countries are providing support and sharing information to manage the situation effectively.

While there is no need for panic, this situation underscores the importance of preparedness. For starters, we need to focus on strengthening healthcare systems by ensuring that healthcare facilities are equipped to handle potential outbreaks with adequate supplies and trained personnel.

There is a need to enhance public health campaigns. Continuing to educate the public about Mpox, its transmission and preventive measures will help drum up public support and get everyone to play their part.

Working with global health organisations to stay updated on best practices and receive timely support will also go a long way in fighting Mpox. International collaboration is a crucial part of fighting global pandemics. Covid-19 taught us that we need each other during trying times.

Once again, we say the confirmation of Mpox cases in Zimbabwe is a reminder of the importance of vigilance and preparedness in public health. By staying informed and following the guidance of health authorities, we can manage this situation effectively without succumbing to panic. The focus should be on planning and strengthening our healthcare systems to ensure a swift and effective response to any future cases.