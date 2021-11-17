COMMENT: Nation has lost a fountain of wisdom in Cde SK Moyo

NATIONAL Hero Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, who died on Sunday, left a legacy of patriotism, unity and dedicated service to the nation.

From President Mnangagwa to many people that Cde Khaya Moyo, popularly referred to as “SK”, worked with, were testimonies to the loyal servant the National Hero was to Zimbabwe pre and post-Independence.

A permanent feature in his statements as chairman of Zanu-PF and later as spokesperson were calls for patriotic Zimbabweans to unite towards the development of the country and shun negative forces that sought its demise.

The veteran politician contributed significantly to Zanu-PF’s dominance in Matabeleland South province.

Worth noting are the marathon rallies Cde Khaya Moyo conducted in various districts of Matabeleland South ahead of the 2013 harmonised elections during his tenure as Zanu-PF national chairman.

The party recorded a clean sweep, securing all 13 constituencies in the province following the successful rallies led by Cde Khaya Moyo.

His influence went beyond politics, as he also facilitated the construction of a number of schools, clinics, bridges and other infrastructure during his terms as MP for Mangwe and Senator for Bulilima and Mangwe constituencies.

Those who attended meetings he addressed recall that he always emphasised on unity and commitment.

Many will remember him for his two favourite songs he’d sing at party meetings and community meetings “I party iyasetshenzelwa’’, which emphasised the importance of members to work hard to ensure success of the party.

He would also sing “KuBuKalanga ndiko kanyi kwedu”, which is about the pride of being a Kalanga.

President Mnangagwa described Cde Khaya Moyo as a true patriot, courageous and selfless freedom fighter.

He said Cde Moyo put all his skills, intellect and pan-African outlook to the national cause, both before and after independence.

“In nationalist politics and structure, he steadily rose through the ranks of the then Zapu and later after the 1987 Unity Accord of a united Zanu-PF until I appointed him Secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo.

In that demanding role he became the voice of our party,” said the President.

“He stood for the unity of our people whom he served with complete devotion. Without doubt, our nation will sorely miss his wise counsel, grounding with grassroot, and his characteristic energy and ebullience in all he did.”

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube said the country lost a dedicated nationalist.

“We worked very well with him in Matabeleland South Province and the province recorded a lot of development through his work. We are saddened by his departure. Cde Khaya Moyo has left a huge void which will be hard to fill,” Minister Ncube said.

Chief Masendu from Bulilima District said Cde Khaya Moyo was concerned with bringing development even to the remotest part of the province. He said it was now difficult to come across such selfless leaders.

Chief Sangulube from Mangwe District, who is also an uncle to Cde Khaya Moyo, said the late nationalist represented the province well in the various offices he held. He said Cde Khaya Moyo was instrumental in the construction of Sanzukwi Secondary School for which he donated building material and also engaged various partners to assist in constructing the school.

Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Mafesi Ncube said Cde Khaya Moyo had left a huge gap in the province politically.

“Cde Khaya Moyo was one of the few remaining people, who had an accurate account of the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987. At the time he was the political secretary to the late Vice-President Joshua Nkomo.

He was a fountain of wisdom and his death means we have lost one of the most important political cadres,” he said.

Cde Ncube also said during his tenure as Senator and MP, Cde Khaya Moyo sourced food aid for the vulnerable in Mangwe District.

To the younger generations, Cde Khaya Moyo should remain an inspiration and example of good leadership.