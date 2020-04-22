COMMENT: Nation should continue to adhere to laid down safety rules

THE reports by this paper that Bulawayo topped the list in the number of people arrested for violating regulations of the national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 made sad reading given the way the virus has ravaged countries around the globe.

It is important to remind the residents of Bulawayo that the measures implemented by the Government including the national lockdown should be strictly adhered to as they are meant to protect them from the virus that has infected more than a million people killing more than 100 000 in the process.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said out of 9 889 people arrested in the duration of the lockdown, Bulawayo Province accounted for 2 214 arrests.

“A total of 9 889 people have been arrested for various offences since the commencement of the national lockdown. The offences include violating lockdown guidelines, traffic and other offences. Arrests are as listed: Bulawayo 2 214, Manicaland 1 975, Midlands 1 289, Harare 1 229, Mashonaland West 909, Matabeleland South 820, Matabeleland North 469, Mashonaland Central 330, Mashonaland East 330, Masvingo 252 and Support Unit 64,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said as Government has extended the national lockdown by two weeks, police and other security forces will remain on high alert to ensure compliance.

“In this regard, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other security services will maintain current deployments to enforce safety and security measures in place and any further guidance to be provided by Government for the benefit of Zimbabweans. We are therefore appealing to members of the public to adhere to security, health and safety guidelines provided by Government and to co-operate with security services as they enforce the measures.”

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said most of the people who were nabbed were arrested for unnecessary movements.

“Most people were arrested for loitering, travelling with insufficient reasons mostly those getting to the city centre, illegally operating business premises for unexempted sectors and pirating motorists picking up passengers,” said Insp Ncube.

Like President Mnangagwa has emphasised since the declaration of the initial 21-day lockdown, these measures are not to punish the people but the country just like the rest of the world, is grappling with a novel virus that researchers are still working to come up with a vaccine and treatment for.

Until treatment or a vaccine is found, the best way to arrest the transmission and spread of Covid-19 is to comply with the regulations of the lockdown to save lives.

The President has also highlighted that the fight to eradicate Covid-19 lies squarely on the shoulders of each and every Zimbabwean as their actions will determine the success of the initiative.

He acknowledged that for the country to win the battle against Covid-19 Zimbabweans will have to sacrifice some liberties and luxuries to make sure that as many lives are saved from the ravaging virus.

Yesterday Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni said he was saddened that residents were not complying with the lockdown regulations.

“It is saddening to note that the issue of social distancing is still not being adhered to and more particularly in Bulawayo. I urge all of us to please ensure that we leave a distance of at least two metres from the next person, let us protect each other to save lives,” said the Mayor.

“I also need to implore businesses that are open during this time to continue to ensure that we do not expose people to the virus. While hand sanitisers and washing of hands is encouraged, may we also ensure that we discourage unnecessary loitering and gathering outside our premises. I urge our people to continue staying home and practise hygiene by washing hands and protect our health services.”

Bulawayo has for many years been known and celebrated for being a clean and orderly city and the residents are encouraged to continue with that good reputation through a collective fight against Covid-19.

No one should feel a sense of adventure or achievement for evading security check points to facilitate the movement of people from one point to the other.

Those members of the security deployed at check points are not deployed to cause misery to the people but to protect them through ensuring that only providers of essential service can move from one point to the other.

There is also need to consider all those working on the front line in the face of the Covid-19. They are humans too and it would be very irresponsible to overstretch them through reckless behaviour.

Chaotic and reckless behaviour will only bring disaster in the communities and the deaths of people in other countries should serve as a reminder of how serious Covid-19 to the populations of each and every nation, Zimbabwe included.

Together, we can defeat Covid-19.