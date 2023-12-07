COMMENT: National Budget NOT yet finalised

OPPOSITION elements, desperate for attention, have since last Thursday bashed the 2024 National Budget presented by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube deliberately ignoring the fact that it is not yet final as it is still to be deliberated at different levels.

The opposition, rocked by internal divisions that have seen some of its members of Parliament and councillors recalled, has tried to use the budget to divert attention from its chaos.

Some prominent opposition members who have previously served in government during the days of the Government of National Unity have led the attacks on the budget creating a false impression that it was final.

Against this background, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere issued a statement on Tuesday saying the budget proposals by Prof Ncube were not a final document.

The budget proposals, Dr Muswere said, are still to go through various processes including being discussed in Parliament.

“The 2024 Budget proposal is still going through parliamentary processes. Parliament has set up committees to take into account the genuine concerns of the people of Zimbabwe, the civic and business community,” said Dr Muswere.

“The Budget process goes through various stages against the background of estimated expenditure and expected income estimates. The setting up of committees makes the Budget process purely a stakeholder-driven approach and involves debates in the National Assembly and Senate.”

Dr Muswere said the Budget proposals are guided by the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and the people of Zimbabwe.

“The expected revenue inflows, the estimated expenditure priorities and the Constitution of Zimbabwe are the bedrock upon which the National Budget is formulated. The rights and freedoms of the people of Zimbabwe will not be violated by the Budget making process.

“Currently as a Government, we are committed to the stakeholder-driven approach to national Budget formulation in order to improve the standards of living for the people of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Muswere.

It must be noted, however, that the antics by opposition elements in trying cast aspersions on processes are not new but this has been part of their political DNA since the formation of the Movement for Democratic Change which was followed by the sprouting of different formations as a result of internal strife.

Progressive Zimba-bweans are, therefore, urged to ignore the ramblings of opposition elements and wait for processes to continue until their logical conclusion.