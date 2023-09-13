COMMENT: New Cabinet, a rich mix of experience and youth

Head of State and Government President Mnangagwa today chaired the last session of his outgoing Cabinet at State House today. - Pictures Believe Nyakudjara4

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday swore in his new Cabinet, a day after he had appointed them.

It is a rich mix of experience and youth, wisdom and exuberance charged with running the country over the next five years.

As expected, Dr Anxious Masuka, whom the President recently singled out as top-of-the-class, retained the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement portfolio. Professor Mthuli Ncube retained the Finance ministry, which now has an investment promotion mandate instead of the economic development one of the past five years.

Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri keeps her position as Minister of Defence, whose War Veterans’ Affairs section is now a standalone ministry under Cde Chris Mutsvangwa.

Professor Amon Murwira remains Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Minister. It is also as-you-were for Cdes Frederick Shava (Foreign Affairs and International Trade), Felix Mhona (Transport and Infrastructure Development), Daniel Garwe (National Housing and Social Amenities), Kazembe Kazembe, (Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage), Ziyambi Ziyambi (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) and Kirsty Coventry (Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture).

Dr Jenfan Muswere is now in charge of the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services portfolio from that of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

Cde Lovemore Matuke, now the Minister of Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet was Deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare in the last Cabinet.

Cdes Barbara Rwodzi (Tourism and Hospitality Industry), Tino Machakaire (Youth Affairs) and Tatenda Mavetera (Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services) bring their youthful energy into mix.

The new team has a huge task of maintaining, even escalating, the momentum that the executive has had since the Second Republic came into being in 2018.

The economy has been growing at an average five percent annually over the past five years driven by the traditional giants – mining, agriculture, tourism and manufacturing.

Mining is booming with billions worth of investment in gold, platinum, iron ore, lithium and chrome mining and processing. Output is on the rise too. The growth in the agriculture sector has seen the country achieving food security amid preparations for us to make our first food exports in some 20 years.

There was a time when the economy was importing almost all its requirements but as you read this, more than 80 percent of shelf space in the country is now under locally manufactured products.

The tourism industry is recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrivals are booming again. Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Ms Winnie Muchanyuka says elsewhere in this issue that the country recorded US$120 million investment in the sector in the first half of the year.

The hands that the President has entrusted with these ministries, and others of course, have the depth, experience and energy to maintain and grow that momentum.

Infrastructure such as dams, power plants, irrigation schemes, schools, roads, healthcare centres, and so on are coming up nationwide. The projects are creating jobs, alleviating poverty and modernizing the country. President Mnangagwa has said these will continue.

So, yes, the President picked his, and the country’s best 25, that will be instrumental in the achievement of Vision 2030 of an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income nation.