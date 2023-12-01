COMMENT: No protection for GBV perpetrators

MEMBERS of the public must never, for whatever reason, protect perpetrators of gender-based violence as that makes them equally complicit to the evil.

We report today that a Gwanda woman is contemplating relocating from the area where she lives due to the isolation she has suffered from family members.

Her crime is reporting to the police a relative who raped her daughter on two separate occasions.

The rape added to the horror the girl was already going through after she was raped by a neighbour.

In handling cases of abuse, members of the community are urged to always consider the plight of the victim and the urgent need for them to get justice and assistance.

The worst injustice to a victim of rape or any other form of abuse is for the community to stand with the perpetrator.

It is such attitudes that lead to the victims blaming themselves to the point of committing suicide.

We remind the public that crime remains a crime even though it has been perpetrated by a relative and friend or associate.

Such attitudes to protect perpetrators of crime is worrying especially against the rise of cases of domestic violence.

According to the police, 18 907 cases of domestic violence were reported and 16 444 of these cases were reported by women against men while 2 463 were reported by men against women.

This is an increase from 17 244 cases of domestic violence recorded across the country between January to October last year, of which 15 462 were reported by women against men while 1 782 were reported by men against women.

The police said 46 people died from gender-based violence-related cases from January to October this year which speaks to the urgent need to double efforts to end the evil.

Commenting on the statistics, the president of the Chiefs Council of Zimbabwe, Chief Mtshana Khumalo called on all traditional leaders to take a leading role in the fight against GBV in their communities.

“It is our duty as traditional leaders to join forces with the Government and all those involved in fighting GBV. A majority of our population lives in rural areas and it is in these areas where a number of abuse cases occur,” he said.

“As we hold our community meetings we should always preach against GBV which is not only affecting women but men as well. Let us live in harmony as couples or families,” said Chief Mtshana.

The country joins the rest of the world in commemorating the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which started last Saturday and ends on December 10.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international civil society-led campaign that takes place each year.

The campaign starts on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and ends on December 10, Human Rights Day.

This year’s campaign is running under the theme: “UNiTE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”