COMMENT: Nothing beats the physical experience of learning

Schools reopen today after a 62-day delay caused by rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

They closed on June 4 and were scheduled to reopen on June 28. However, the school holiday coincided with the start of the third wave of Covid-19 which saw record infections and deaths. As the disease burden rose, the Government had no choice but to toughen the lockdown. This meant the reopening of schools had to be deferred as part of measures to contain the infection.

With infections and deaths declining over the past few weeks, demonstrating the ebbing of the third wave, the Government last week ordered the reopening of schools for exam-writing classes today with the rest of the kids returning to class next week.

It is indisputable that Covid-19 has been immensely disruptive to normal life. Business has been affected, so has been sport, politics and the social lives we were accustomed to. Education as we knew it could not escape.

Kids must be delighted to return to class today and next week but the next 80 days should be all about serious learning, no playing. They must appreciate that they have basically lost a full year of learning as a result of Covid-19.

Yes, they have been doing lessons online but not every child has access to reliable internet connectivity. Thousands of parents with children in schools do not have smart phones to let their kids use for online lessons, let alone the data to make that happen.

Thousands also do not own radio or television sets to be able to follow lessons that were broadcast on the two platforms. In many parts of the country, there is no local broadcast signal. So online and broadcast lessons, while very important, left many kids behind due to technical and financial impediments.

Therefore, we welcome the resumption of face-to-face teaching today for nothing beats the physical experience of learning. That is why we say the next 80 days must be all about serious learning, no playing.

Teachers must have been lonely over the past 17 months of disruption of the academic calendar. With no children around for long periods, teachers were not doing what they do best – teaching. We can imagine the frustration. We are therefore hopeful that they are all geared to teach, teach and teach, making up for lost time.

It is obvious that all children are behind their normal schedules but we feel particularly for those writing their public examinations this year. It is these kids that we urge our good teachers to concentrate more on so that they are ready to tackle the final examinations when they fall due in the next two or so months.

Thus, our message to children and teachers is that they must work very hard over the next three months.

Parents also must play their role in ensuring that their children are ready to work hard on their studies. This means they must pay school fees in full and on time, buy enough books if they have to, attire their children appropriately and so on. If they provide all the requirements that their kids must have, it would be easier for their children and teachers to concentrate on learning and teaching.

But parents, their children and school authorities must remember that Covid-19 remains a potent threat. It is important for teachers and support staff to get vaccinated against the disease.

The Government recently said people aged between 14 and 17 years could now get the jab. We encourage parents with children who fall within this age group to allow them to be vaccinated at centres that the Government has said would be opened at schools countrywide. Parents too must get vaccinated. If more of them get the inoculation, the country would be able to break the Covid-19 cycle, reduce its virulence and return the nation to normalcy.

As this term unfolds, we urge schools to continue paying heed to the standard Covid-19 prevention and response measures that have been in place since schools first reopened in September last year after their first Covid-19-induced closure six months earlier.

Decongestion of classrooms, dining halls and dormitories is a must. School authorities must also disinfect these spaces regularly as well as providing hand washing and sanitisation stations at strategic places in schools.

Temperature checks must be regular too with the wearing of face masks mandatory at all times.