COMMENT: Now that the election ball gets rolling peace must be key component

By 4PM yesterday, seven candidates had filed their nomination papers at the High Court in Harare to seek election to the post of president in the August 23 harmonised election.

Thousands more aspiring legislators and councillors had done the same at various provincial magistrates’ courts and council offices countrywide.

President Mnangagwa headlines the list of those seeking the top job in the country. Messrs Douglas Mwonzora, Trust Chikohora, Nelson Chamisa and Saviour Kasukuwere; Ms Linda Masarira and Professor Lovemore Madhuku filed their papers as well.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is expected to issue an official statement on successful nominations for key positions, today perhaps.

Speaking in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa expressed happiness at the order and peace that characterised the sitting of the nomination court.

“Countrywide the process is going very, very well,” he told journalists.

“I am happy that Zimbabwe is now a mature democracy. This process is so peaceful. This is what we want. We should continue, now, during the process of campaigning, during the election, post-election. This is the what we want as a mature democracy.”

After yesterday’s activity, candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers can from today officially campaign for election on August 23. It will be a hectic 62 days indeed, a period of much colour, energy, speaking, debating and emotion.

As politicians campaign, let, as the President said, us maintain peace. Let us remember that we are one nation, one people who must live in amity while working for the development of the motherland. Rival candidates must not allow their political differences to lead to physical confrontation.

They must just debate issues as issues, campaign peacefully and leave it to the electorate to pick those that they want to be their representatives at State House, in Parliament and council chambers.

To the people, we implore them to behave as well as they often do. They must not think that being violent to someone who holds a different political view to theirs will win them votes. No. It doesn’t.

Violence actually chases away supporters. They, too, must refuse to be incited by their preferred candidates or colleagues.

If they allow themselves to be incited and commit political violence, the people who invited them will not be there to support them when the long arm of the law gets them.

So, we are saying the period from now to election day, must be peaceful. The polling day must be peaceful as well. The country must be peaceful even after the announcement of the results.