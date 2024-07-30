COMMENT: Opening of 7th Sadc Industrialisation Week: A leap towards economic transformation

We support President Mnangagwa’s call for Zimbabweans to warmly welcome delegates from the region who have started arriving for the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Harare.

The President, who is set to assume the Sadc chairmanship at this year’s summit to be held at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden, made the clarion call as the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has once again demonstrated its commitment to regional economic transformation with the opening of the Seventh Annual Sadc Industrialisation Week (SIW) on Sunday, July 28.

Hosted in Harare at the Harare International Conference Centre, the event is a testament to the region’s dedication to fostering innovation and sustainable economic growth.

The SIW serves as the largest public-private platform and consultative body for industrialisation in the Sadc region. This year’s theme, “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development Towards an Industrialised Sadc,” resonates with the broader regional vision to foster innovation, enhance industrialisation and create resilient economies.

The week-long event features seminars, meetings, workshops, a gala dinner, exhibitions and site visits to selected manufacturing facilities and industrial hubs in Zimbabwe. Key focus areas include mineral beneficiation, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure development, women and youth entrepreneurship and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) enterprises.

The SIW aims to intensify multi-stakeholder engagement in implementing the Sadc Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063. The event provides an opportunity for Sadc Member States, the private sector, international partners, policymakers, researchers, SMEs, financial institutions and civil society to share experiences on driving industrialisation and economic transformation in the region.

The Industrialisation Week seeks to leverage the region’s industrialisation strategy. Through industrialisation, the region is targeting to increase manufactured exports to at least 50 percent of total exports by the year 2030, from less than 20 percent at present. The aim is also to grow the regional Gross Domestic Product to seven percent annually from the current rate of around four percent.

The event also provides a platform to showcase infrastructure and connectivity projects that have a long-term impact in terms of the Sadc Regional Industrialisation Programme. One such project is the proposed Beira-Mutare-Harare-Bulawayo-Francistown-Walvis Bay high-speed rail, which will serve as a cost-to-cost Beira-Walvis Bay railway.

The Seventh Sadc Industrialisation Week marks a significant step towards achieving the Sadc’s vision of an industrialised region.

By promoting innovation and fostering partnerships, the event is set to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development, thereby transforming the national and regional economy. The success of this event will undoubtedly inspire other African regions to embark on similar transformative journeys toward industrialisation and economic growth.

Let us embrace our visitors and make them feel at home. Let the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit be one to remember.