COMMENT: Opportunity for businesses to clinch lucrative deals

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) begins in Bulawayo today with hopes high for a safe and successful exposition.

About 428 exhibitors from 14 countries are participating at the fair that ends on Saturday.

The exhibitors have taken up 44 760 square metres of space. This year’s theme is “Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent Value Chains for Economic Development.”

Kenya President, Uhuru Kenyatta was the guest of honour but the death of one of his predecessors, Mwai Kibaki on Thursday means that he cannot travel to Bulawayo.

Therefore, President Mnangagwa will deliver the keynote speech at the official opening ceremony on Friday and present prizes to excelling exhibitors.

As happens every year around this time of the year Bulawayo is buzzing with increased vehicular and human traffic. Hotels and lodges are fully booked for the trade fair week.

There is a possibility that some exhibitors and their staff failed to secure hotel accommodation so they are renting space in some homes in the city for the duration of ZITF. Supermarkets are busy, so are leisure centres.

The city is looking smarter, as it always does during ZITF. Residents, for long complaining over uncollected garbage, dysfunctional street and traffic lights, unmarked roads and overgrown grass must be happy that the local authority has worked harder to spruce up the city, but they must be a little unhappy at the same time that this could be only temporary. They expect council to keep the city as clean as it is now.

ZITF chairman Mr Busisa Moyo told the media yesterday that all was in place for the show, indicating that high demand for space might mean the need for his team to create additional space.

“This year’s show has seen an upsurge in the uptake of the exhibition space, resulting in the setting up of supplementary exhibition space in one of the parking areas,” said Mr Moyo.

“In the short term, we will be managing the demand for exhibition space through temporary structures. However, in the long-term, expansion plans are afoot to enable us to accommodate everyone who wants to showcase in Zimbabwe’s premier shop window.

Despite the shortage of hotel accommodation within the city, we are pleased to note that we currently don’t have participants who don’t have safe and comfortable lodging for the duration of the show.

“In this regard, we wish to acknowledge and appreciate the City of Bulawayo for once again displaying the warm hospitality, which we are known for.”

Given the traditional interest in the ZITF and the high demand for space this term, the exposition should be a resounding success.

A check of the exhibitors’ list indicates the quality and content of the show are impressive. We expect businesses to clinch deals that they will concretise after the show for their benefit and that of the economy.

For the first time in two years, the ZITF will be open to the public on Friday and Saturday. The Covid-19 outbreak forced the Government to cancel the fair in 2020 but it was back in scaled back fashion last year.

The public was not allowed into the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre as a way to control crowds and forestall the possibility of the show being a super-spreader event.

This year, the public can join in the fun but subject to observance of strict Covid-19 protocols. All exhibitors will be required to produce Covid-19 free certificate (PCR or antigen) taken no later than 48 hours before the show begins.

All invited guests will be required to present a Covid-19 free certificate (PCR or antigen) taken no later than 48 hours before the official opening ceremony on Friday.

We urge the organisers to be tough in enforcing Covid-19 prevention and control measures to ensure that the event proceeds in a healthy environment.