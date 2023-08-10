COMMENT: Our varsities, poly technics fast becoming centres of excellence

Zimbabwe’s institutions of higher learning made up of universities and polytechnics continue to play a leading role in the implementation of the country’s industrialisation and modernisation proramme.

Government through these institutions of higher learning has established more than 16 new industries as it works to grow the economy and uplift the livelihoods of its citizens across the country.

Education 5.0 model that the Second Republic through the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development adopted, is already paying dividends as it inspires innovation.

The universities and polytechnics have established innovation hubs which are now leading the country’s industrialisation programme.

The nation is now enjoying the fruits of the Government’s deliberate policies to promote a results-based education system.

The institutions of higher learning have all taken heed of the Government’s call to leapfrog the country’s development through science and technology hence the new industries being established across the country.

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust), the Midlands State University (MSU) and Great Zimbabwe University took the lead in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic by manufacturing face masks, sanitisers and other consumables while the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) produced oxygen gas that was required by the seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

The oxygen and nitrogen is also benefiting industry and the agricultural sector. Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) has built a state- of- the- art facility that produces and stores at least seven million semen straws per year and this has gone a long way in improving the quality of the national herd.

These innovation projects by the different institutions of higher learning are a confirmation that our institutions of higher learning have responded positively to President Mnangagwa’s call for them to produce graduates capable of producing transformative innovations which he said are critical for Zimbabwe to achieve rapid modernisation.

These institutions have already demonstrated that given the necessary support they can address many of the country’s economic challenges.

Technological innovation underpins Zimbabwe’s endeavour to industrialise and create a prosperous economy.

Our universities and polytechnics are fast becoming centres of excellence in science education which is the thrust of the Second Republic. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo ( Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).