COMMENT: Performance contracting will definitely keep public sector on its toes

President Mnangagwa said the performance contracting that Government introduced in 2021 has had a propelling effect and enabled stakeholders including ordinary citizens, to assess progress by ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He said since its introduction, the system, which has cascaded to Deputy Ministers, has registered notable milestones across all sectors including steady economic growth, introduction of ZiG, launch of the Presidential Title Deeds Programme and the establishment of Village Business Units among other initiatives.

In his address at the announcement of the 2024 Performance Evaluation Results and 2025 Performance Signing Ceremony held at State House in Harare on Monday, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic was committed to achieving an agile, innovative, responsive and resilient governance system, pursuant to delivering what is needed by the general citizenry.

“Riding on the current momentum, more reforms will continue to be implemented, guided by the global best practice which takes into account the unique needs and challenges of our country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said those serving in the public sector must resist the temptation of complacency and comfort as both betray the sacred trust and confidence bestowed on the Government and other departments by the general citizenry.

He said as Government continues to roll out results-based management initiatives across the public service spectrum, it was disappointing to note that some Government officials were yet to adopt performance contracting.

“It is disappointing that there are some officials who are yet to acquaint themselves and adopt performance contracting and the formulation of strategic plans,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was important for public sector officials to keep up with the ongoing reforms. He said the Second Republic’s foremost duty is to uplift Zimbabweans’ livelihoods.

We want at this juncture to commend Government for introducing performance contracting whose objective is to improve service delivery.

It is our hope that those given the responsibility to implement this system will continue to improve it so that every public sector worker is made accountable for his or her performance.

Public sector service delivery has direct impact on the country’s economic performance hence the need for all public sector workers to strive to improve service delivery.

Zimbabwe can only become an investment destination of choice if the investors are happy with the public sector workers’ services.