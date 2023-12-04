COMMENT: Police must enforce law on road users without fear or favour

A CRASH in every 15 minutes, thus four in every hour. Exactly 1 545 people dead in 38 482 accidents in nine months; an average 172 per month, and about six fatalities daily.

A sobering 14 600 people dead, 74 000 injured in seven years.

Most of the accidents occur in the early hours of every Saturday, around midnight or just before sunrise on Sunday. The biggest number of the accidents occur during major public holidays.

The Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) released this data as we approach the biggest public holiday in our country — the Christmas and New Year break. This is the time when excitement, traffic on national roads and spending on everything peaks. Drivers tend to speed, drink while at the wheel and overtake dangerously and so on.

Most of our people have just received their 13th cheques together with their November salaries. In the next two weeks they will get their December salaries and others will get their 13th cheques at that time as well. That is to speak about the formal worker, not to mention the businesspeople who are almost always liquid.

Traffic from Botswana, Namibia and South Africa into the country will begin to swell. Flights from UK, Dubai, Australia, Canada and America to Harare will be full as well.

TSCZ boss, Mr Munesu Munodawafa had a few suggestions that he thinks could help curb the road carnage.

“The board insists on changing the Traffic Safety Council (of Zimbabwe) to a Traffic Safety Agency — the agency that will be able to enforce arrests of those who infringe road regulations, just like how the Environmental Management Agency operates,” he said.

“There is also a need to put speed limits on buses, because the problem with these vehicles is that they sometimes travel at speeds that are as high as 140 kilometres per hour, and most of them will be transporting more than 60 passengers. We are working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the media and various stakeholders to raise awareness.”

Giving more teeth to his entity is important but that will take some time to happen. Between now and then, we urge police to intensify their enforcement of the law without fear or favour.

Police working with vehicle inspectors must thoroughly check vehicles on the roads for any defects to ensure that only the roadworthy ones move on the roads, impounding the jalopies until their owners fix them.

We want to urge our people to know that excitement which kills and maims is not excitement at all. They must drive responsibly and not drink at all if they are behind the wheel. They must obey the speed limits and other road rules. They must ensure that their vehicles are in good running order before they take off for their rural areas or to Victoria Falls, Nyanga, Great Zimbabwe, Lake Kariba, Gonarezhou, Hwange National Park and other holiday destinations.