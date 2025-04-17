COMMENT: Police must stop Nust panners now

THE news coming from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is deeply troubling. The brazen invasion of the campus by illegal gold panners represents not only a flagrant disregard for property rights but also a direct assault on an institution of higher learning and the vital work it undertakes.

It is an encroachment that cannot be tolerated and demands a robust and unwavering response from the authorities.

The reports of land degradation and clashes with university security paint a grim picture of the disruption these illegal activities are causing.

A university campus, a sanctuary for academic pursuit and intellectual growth, is being transformed into a battleground, its precious land scarred by the indiscriminate digging of those seeking illicit gain.

This not only undermines the aesthetic integrity of the institution but also poses a tangible threat to the safety and security of students, faculty and staff.

While the university’s recourse to the police is a welcome step, the continued presence of these panners suggests that current measures are insufficient.

The cycle of arrests followed by further incursions is a clear indication that a more forceful and sustained approach is urgently required.

The police must not only conduct regular raids but also implement strategies to deter these illegal activities at their root.

This necessitates a commitment to thorough investigations, leading to the prosecution of those involved, and the imposition of penalties that serve as a genuine disincentive.

The environmental damage being inflicted upon the Nust campus is also a matter of grave concern. Indiscriminate panning can lead to soil erosion, water pollution, and the destruction of natural habitats.

This short-sighted pursuit of personal profit comes at a significant cost to the long-term health of the land and the broader environment.

We therefore urge the police to come down hard on these illegal panners.

This is not merely a matter of protecting university property; it is about upholding the rule of law, safeguarding our educational institutions, and preserving the environment for future generations.

A strong and decisive response will send a clear message that such blatant disregard for the law will not be tolerated.

The future of Nust, and indeed the integrity of our societal structures, depends on it.

It is time for firm action to reclaim the campus and ensure that it remains a place of learning and progress, free from the destructive influence of illegal activities.