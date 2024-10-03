COMMENT: Police must take advantage of the new technology

POLICE in Bulawayo on Tuesday launched closed-circuit television (CCTV) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in the city to enhance its policing activities. The system leverages artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies to reduce reliance on physical police presence.

Under the new system, strategically positioned cameras in the central business district (CBD) have sophisticated features such as facial recognition, night vision and vehicle plate recording devices. This is in line with modern policing that provides real-time monitoring and analysis of activities in a given area.

Speaking at the launch of the groundbreaking initiative, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the use of CCTV and AI technology will greatly improve the ZRP policing thereby enhancing the citizens’ security.

“Policing has to evolve and move with the times just like what is happening in the technological field,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the integration of CCTV cameras and AI technology in Bulawayo’s CBD is set to provide real-time monitoring and analysis of activities thereby enabling quick response to security incidents and potential threats.

Commissioner Nyathi said police will soon establish smart call centres across the country. He said the centres will be equipped with state-of-the-art communication technologies including advanced call-routing systems and real-time data tracking devices.

He said this will enable police to swiftly respond to emergencies, co-ordinate resources effectively and gather critical information for investigations.

Commissioner Nyathi said the introduction of smart call centres is part of a broader initiative by the Government and ZRP to implement smart policing strategies that harness the power of data, technology and community engagement.

It is our hope that this modern policing initiative being adopted by the ZRP will address the problem of armed robbers that have been targeting banks and other financial institutions as well as cash-in-transit vehicles.

The armed robbers continue to change their modus operandi hence the need for the police to take advantage of the modern policing’s advanced technologies to monitor their activities and swiftly respond to distress calls.

We have said it before that banks and money transfer agents have to complement police efforts by improving their security systems. There is an urgent need to install devices which detect guns at the entrances to protect banks and their clients. Banks and other businesses cannot continue to be victims of armed robberies.