COMMENT: Political party leaders must ensure peaceful campaigns

ZIMBABWE is now in an election season after President Mnangagwa proclaimed August 23 as the election date for the country’s harmonised elections and political parties are expected to launch their campaigns soon. The Nomination Court is sitting on June 21 to accept candidates for the office of President, National Assembly Members and councillors.

We are a few days to the launch of election campaigns by different political parties and we implore leaders of these political parties to ensure peaceful political campaigns.

President Mnangagwa has repeatedly urged citizens to shun violence before, during and after elections. He has said the country can only realise prosperity and sustainable development if there is peace and harmony.

President Mnangagwa said citizens must say No to violence in whatever form. He said Zimbabweans must maintain their culture of love, harmony and tolerance of diverging views in order to ensure peace and unity throughout the election period and beyond.

Many organisations that have visited the country ahead of this year’s elections, have commended Zimbabwe for the prevailing peace and this is as it should be.

A delegation of bishops from the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) which was in the country this week, said it was confident that the country will hold peaceful elections.

President Mnangagwa has said there is a need to jealously safeguard the enduring peace, unity and stability that the country is enjoying. He has also said peaceful coexistence is key to reinforcing the country’s embryonic development trajectory ushered in by the Second Republic.

“As we move closer to the holding of the harmonised general elections, let us all ensure that our people say no to violence, no to hate speech and no to the denigration of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

He has implored citizens to reject regionalism and tribalism among other social ills that divide the people.

“First and foremost, we are Zimbabweans, we are diverse but one people,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President’s message on the eve of the 2018 harmonised general elections was as relevant as it is today as we get closer to this year’s harmonised general elections. He said: “Let us — all citizens and candidates alike — be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters and that, above all, Zimbabwe after the polls will still be home to us all — winners and losers”.

This strong message, as we have already stated, is as relevant today as it was in 2018. The campaign period and the voting itself should be peaceful and as President Mnangagwa said in 2018, Zimbabwe remains home to us all — winners and losers. There is a need to demonstrate political maturity and tolerance.

We might belong to different political parties but we all have an obligation to make Zimbabwe a better country. The present generation should strive to bequeath a prosperous Zimbabwe to future generations.