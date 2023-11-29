COMMENT: PPPs should broaden investment to other sectors

Government resources are always constrained.

As a result, there are gaps in a number of areas including in provision of education, health, food and public infrastructure.

This is why the Government calls on various partners to complement it in filling the gaps in the provision of critical services, infrastructure and resources.

Numerous non-governmental organisations, companies, better-resourced individuals, UN agencies and churches have heeded that call.

It is in that context that a local church group, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has spent US$1,6million in building and equipping facilities at seven schools in Bulawayo. We reported yesterday on the great work that the denomination has done at Gampu, Lobengula, Mkhithika Thebe, Cowdray Park and Luveve primary schools as well as Luveve and Cowdray Park high schools.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo fittingly welcomed the impressive investment by the church.

“By offering them state-of-the-art teaching spaces, we are equipping them [school children] with the tools they need to inspire and educate the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. We recognise the pivotal role that teachers play in shaping young minds, and it is our duty to provide them with an environment conducive to effective teaching and learning,” he said.

We are with him on this.

As mentioned, Government resources will always be limited thus when an institution of good standing as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints comes along with such a transformative investment, we delight.

This represents a US$1,6million saving on the part of Government. It frees the Government to spend the always-limited resources on other equally critical areas.

We applaud The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for investing not just in the spiritual growth of its flock, but also in the academic wellbeing of ordinary people.

We are sure that they are continuing with their great work at other schools in the city.

It would be good, however, if the church were to widen its work to other needy areas, particularly in rural areas — Binga, Tsholotsho, Uzumba, Kanyemba, Chiredzi South, Chituripasi and others which lack modern schools.

But The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is not the only religious group in the country. Yes, the Roman Catholic Church, Reformed Church in Zimbabwe, Seventh-Day Adventist, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, the Zion Christian Church and Zaoga are active in that area. They must continue with their good work.

There are others that are younger, and appear to be still concentrating on the spiritual well-being of the people.

That is welcome, but the Word is complete, it seeks to build a total being, who is healthy, yes spiritually, but also physically, socially and economically.

We urge them to also consider investing in schools, colleges, and universities; broadening their investments to clinics, hospitals and so on.