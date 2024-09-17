COMMENT: President Mnangagwa’s leadership indicates a promising future for the country

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrated his 82nd birthday on Sunday, September 15. His supporters and various officials have praised his dedication to the development and prosperity of Zimbabwe. Throughout his tenure, he has focused on economic reforms and infrastructure projects aimed at improving the lives of Zimbabweans.

Upon assuming power in November 2017, President Mnangagwa declared that “Zimbabwe is open for business” and expressed his ambition to transform the country’s economy and politics through inclusive development, ensuring that “no one and no place” is left behind. These goals were articulated in the Government’s devolution-focused development policy, fully implemented in the National Development Strategy (NDS1: 2021-2025), a key step towards achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

Fast forward to today, Zimbabwe has undergone significant changes over the past seven years. Despite sanctions and external macro-economic shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, progress under President Mnangagwa’s leadership indicates a promising future for the country.

Starting with the tough but necessary austerity measures between 2018 and 2020, President Mnangagwa has implemented comprehensive fiscal and monetary policy reforms. These reforms have successfully anchored Zimbabwe’s economy on a firm growth trajectory.

Under the New Dispensation, President Mnangagwa’s Government has consistently championed inclusive development. This has led to the initiation of new capital investment projects and the revival of stalled projects in previously marginalised communities. The southern region of the country, including Matabeleland provinces, Bulawayo and the Midlands, has not been left behind. These areas are now home to several high-impact projects that had failed to take off over the years but are now on track.

Notable projects include the Lake Gwayi-Shangani project, the US$1,4 billion Hwange Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion, the construction of Lupane Provincial Hospital and Welshman Mabhena Government Complex in Lupane town, the Tuli-Manyange Dam project in Gwanda, the US$300 million modernisation and upgrading of Beitbridge Border Post and extensive roadworks under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

The US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project is a flagship initiative aimed at addressing power supply shortages as Zimbabwe transitions to an upper middle-income economy. The project began in August 2018 with a ground-breaking ceremony by President Mnangagwa and the main construction of two additional coal-fired units of 300MW capacity each started in March 2019.

The project is being implemented alongside the US$48,1 million Deka Pipeline Project, which will augment the water supply at Hwange Power Station. The Deka Upgrade project started on October 1, 2021 and was commissioned in August.

These are just but a few of the many high-impact projects the President has promised, undertaken and fulfilled. We wish him long life and may he continue to develop Zimbabwe until the realisation of Vision 2030. Brick by brick, President Mnangagwa is building the Zimbabwe we all want, the Zimbabwe we all deserve.