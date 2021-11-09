COMMENT: President shamed detractors at COP26

President Mnangagwa had a very busy schedule at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held in Glasgow, Scotland last week.

He, apart from highlighting the challenges faced by Zimbabwe as a result of climate change, took the opportunity to engage several world leaders to tell the correct story about Zimbabwe.

The meetings between President Mnangagwa and world leaders such as the US President Joe Biden have exposed some embassy officials who have turned political activists instead of representing their countries and providing correct information.

President Mnangagwa said he was happy that following the many meetings he had with world leaders, the narratives that were misleading about Zimbabwe had been corrected.

He said all the leaders he spoke to said they were happy to grow relations with Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has embarked on a reengagement drive that seeks to mend broken relations with all nations of the world guided by the mantra, “Friend to all and enemy to none”.

Zimbabwe’s invitation to the United Kingdom for the first time in more than two decades opened a new chapter for the country’s international relations.

The development has shamed the prophets of doom and the country’s detractors who tried in vain to put spanners in the works by peddling falsehoods about the situation in Zimbabwe.

These detractors tried to play down President Mnangagwa’s successful meetings with world leaders.

We want to believe following the meetings, the leaders such as Mr Biden and British Prime Minister Mr Boris Johnson now appreciate the impact of the illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Just before the President left for COP26 there was another stepped-up disinformation campaign through social media to mislead the world on the situation in Zimbabwe.

It is unfortunate that we now have a few misguided elements from home and abroad who are now abusing the social media to tarnish the image of their own country and leadership.

The falsehoods they are peddling daily should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve and as we have said before, Zimbabwe should not be distracted by the few misguided elements that relish the suffering of their own people.

Zimbabwe is recording many positives on the economic front much to the chagrin of its detractors. President Mnangagwa’s meetings with world leaders have laid a strong foundation for engagement and re-engagement drive which the nation should build on.