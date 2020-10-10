COMMENT: Private sector must be commended for ploughing back to communities

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Wednesday commissioned a state-of-the-art private ward at Zvishavane District Hospital and a block of hostels at Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre. The two projects were funded to the tune of about US$1 million by mining giant Mimosa Mine.

The refurbished and fully equipped private ward will enable the hospital to provide quality specialist health care services which in the past was only available in big cities such as Bulawayo and Harare.

The hostels block at the Zvishavane Vocational Training Centre will accommodate female students.

President Mnangagwa commissioned the two projects a day after he received donations worth million of dollars for Ekusileni Specialist Hospital in Bulawayo that were donated by several corporates.

The President, who commended the private sector for its response to the call to complement Government efforts to fight Covid-19, said the modernisation and improvement in the quality of the people’s lives was a collective responsibility.

He said his administration therefore, values partnerships with all stakeholders in the implementation of people-centred projects.

President Mnangagwa said the handover of the private ward at Zvishavane District Hospital came at an opportune time as the country is still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic as well as revitalising the health delivery system.

He said Government is accelerating the implementation of programmes and sustainable strategies for the provision of quality and affordable universal health care.

Mimosa Mine has also funded the establishment of isolation and treatment centres at Gweru and Masvingo provincial hospitals.

On Tuesday companies under the banner Iam4Byo-Fighting Covid-19 handed over various goods and equipment towards the operationalisation of Ekusileni Specialist Hospital to President Mnangagwa.

The companies donated cash, laundry equipment, bed linen and a fully-equipped borehole.

We want at this juncture to commend the private sector for ploughing back to communities by funding and equipping public institutions such as hospitals. This is as it should be.

Zimbabwe has been able to implement better mitigatory measures against Covid-19 because of the private sector support hence it’s ranked by World Health Organisation (WHO) among countries that have done well.

It is this same unity of purpose that must push us as a nation as we implement the modernisation and industrialisation of our economy.

The universities and colleges’ response to the outbreak of Covid-19 has confirmed that these institutions are now producing graduates that are not only relevant to industry but that can contribute meaningfully to national development.

We want to once again salute the oneness demonstrated by Zimbabweans in the fight against Covid-19 and urge the citizens to have a similar shared vision as they strive to turnaround the economy.