COMMENT: Private sector should emulate Govt when paying this year’s bonuses

THE listening Government has responded positively to appeals to cushion civil servants from inflation by paying this year’s 13th cheque in United States Dollars.

Government announced last Thursday that civil servants will this year be paid bonuses in foreign currency up to a maximum of US$700 while pensioners will be paid US$100.

‘‘Guided by the developments in the market and taking into account the plight of workers and the need to cushion members from the adverse effects of fluctuations in exchange rates and also taking account of the proactive initiative by Government, Treasury advises that that the 2021 13th cheque be paid in foreign currency (US dollars) at 100 percent of the pensionable emoluments, capped at a maximum of US$700.”

Treasury said Government decided to also cushion the pensioners. “In light of the foregoing, it is recommended that the pensioners be equally cushioned on the basis of the following flat, once-off amount per each category: own right US$100, spouse US$80 and child US$60.”

The Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (Zimta) early this month appealed to Government to pay teachers their bonuses in foreign currency to cushion them from inflation.

Government has positively responded to this appeal by paying all civil servants and its pensioners bonuses in foreign currency. This is another demonstration by Government that it is sensitive to the plight of its workers much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors who are always inciting civil servants to fight Government.

The improvement of the civil servants’ working conditions is an ongoing exercise and as we have said before, Government and its workers should constantly engage as opposed to being confrontational.

The civil servants, we want to believe, appreciate the impact of disruptions to economic activities following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resources at Government’s disposal are therefore, limited hence the need to be rational when demanding salary increases.

The private sector should emulate Government and strive to cushion workers against inflation when paying this year’s bonuses.

Many companies might not afford 100 percent foreign currency bonuses but should do their best to ensure a portion of their bonuses is paid in forex.

Mines and other companies that are generating a lot of forex should pay 100 percent forex bonuses to motivate their workers. Businesses should not increase prices of goods and services taking advantage of the forex bonuses.