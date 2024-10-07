COMMENT: Protests in football, although essential, must be well thought out

HIGHLANDERS supporters made good their promise to boycott their home league game against ZPC Kariba in protest against alleged referee bias and the US$6 000 fine imposed on the club for fans’ trouble during their cup match against Simba Bhora in Shamva two weeks ago.

The game was abandoned after Highlanders vehemently disputed a penalty awarded to Simba Bhora, as the foul was committed outside the box.

Following the incident, the Premier Soccer League slapped Highlanders and Simba Bhora with hefty fines and Bosso face further sanctions for “causing” the abandonment of the match.

In response to what they termed sustained victimisation of Highlanders by football authorities, the supporters decided to boycott yesterday’s home game against ZPC Kariba at Barbourfields Stadium. The boycott was a demonstration of anger against what they believed was a biased ruling by referees and an unfair fine imposed on their beloved club.

However, despite the absence of their loyal fans, Bosso emerged victorious in their game against ZPC Kariba, winning 2-1. This win is a significant morale booster and sends a clear message that the team is capable of playing and winning without pressure from their success-starved fans.

It is arguable that maybe if Highlanders’ fans continue to boycott their home games, the club may well experience a resurgence in form.

Free from the added pressure of winning for their supporters, just maybe the team can play with more abandon and aggression, which could lead to more success on the field.

The choice by fans to congregate at the Highlanders clubhouse to fundraise for the team’s fine shows that their backing for the club is unwavering. Although this protest might not have been the most admirable way to show their dissatisfaction, it is a clear demonstration that the Bosso have a loyal following that is willing to go to great lengths to ensure the club’s success.

Nevertheless, it should be said that while protests are an essential part of expressing dissatisfaction, they must be well thought-out. Football is a game, and it should be enjoyed by everyone, including the spectators and opposing teams.

The PSL should take a proactive approach to prevent such incidents from happening in future. The imposition of heavy fines may not be the best solution since it does not address the underlying issues that cause such outbursts. Referees should be held accountable for their decisions and work to maintain the integrity of the game.

The PSL and all stakeholders must work together to prevent such incidents from happening again, ensuring that fair play and justice prevail to ensure football remains a beautiful game.