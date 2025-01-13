COMMENT: Public servants must lead from the front for us to achieve Vision 2030

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube’s recent remarks about the lack of dedication among some public service heads in Bulawayo highlight a pressing issue that threatens Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030.

Her forthright critique is not just a rebuke but a crucial wake-up call for those entrusted with driving progress.

Vision 2030, aimed at transforming Zimbabwe into a prosperous, upper-middle-income society, demands unwavering commitment at all levels of governance.

However, the Minister’s frustration with the apathy displayed by some officers is justified. Public service is not a job to be endured but a responsibility to be embraced with purpose and passion.

As Minister Ncube noted, individuals who are disinterested in working should reassess their roles and consider redeployment. Leadership must be proactive, and a lackadaisical approach only serves to sabotage collective progress.

Her analogy comparing public officers to drivers of a vehicle heading towards Vision 2030 is both vivid and poignant. Each public servant has a part to play in propelling the nation forward. However, if individuals deflate the tyres or drain the fuel through negligence or inaction, progress halts. Such attitudes are not merely unproductive; they actively hinder the attainment of national goals.

Vision 2030 requires cohesive action, with all institutions moving in locksteps towards shared goals.

President Mnangagwa’s demand for tangible results serves as a reminder that policies and frameworks like the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) must translate into real progress. Public servants must lead from the front, fostering accountability and delivering measurable outcomes that improve citizens’ lives.

Minister Ncube’s comments, therefore, are a clarion call for urgent reform. Vision 2030’s success hinges on teamwork, dedication, and an unrelenting focus on results. Public officers must shed complacency and fully embrace their roles as custodians of national progress. Zimbabwe cannot afford to falter; the stakes are too high. The time for action is now.