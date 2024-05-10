COMMENT: Refrain from abusing social media to tarnish other people’s reputation

MEMBERS of the public should desist from abusing social media to target other people to tarnish their reputation.This is not only immoral but a crime and perpetrators of such actions could face prosecution or even jail.

The Cyber Security and Data Protection Act (Chapter 11:22) of 2019. Section 164B of the Act states that any person who unlawfully and intentionally by means of a computer or information system generates and sends data messages to another person, or posts any material on any electronic medium accessible by any person, with the intention to intimidate, harass, threaten, bully or cause substantial emotional distress or humiliate someone or to encourage a person to harm himself or herself, shall be guilty of an offence.

The police are urged to clamp down on perpetrators of cyberbullying as it has a number of negative effects on the victims.

According to the Social Media Victims Law Centre, “the effects of cyberbullying can be devastating for the victims. They may experience various negative emotions, such as sadness, anger, frustration and humiliation. They may also feel isolated and alone as if they have no one to turn to.

“The victims may also suffer academically, as they may be too embarrassed to go to school or participate in class. In some cases, the victims may even consider suicide.”On Tuesday some individuals opened two WhatsApp groups in which pictures of a number of people were posted and “information” was shared about them.

In the groups, a number of allegations were made against some individuals ranging from infidelity, their health and sexual status among other issues.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube warned that cyberbullying is a crime and those administrators of the WhatsApp groups face arrest if they violate the law.

“What is happening is cyberbullying, which is a crime as the dissemination of personal information or pictures without consent can have serious legal repercussions.

Administrators of these WhatsApp groups are being reminded of their responsibility to adhere to privacy laws and regulations, particularly concerning the sharing of sensitive personal information and pictures,” said Inspector Ncube.

“While addressing issues of infidelity is understandable, it’s essential to do so in a manner that respects individuals’ privacy rights and complies with the law. We can’t rule out marriages and relationships being broken due to these posts, including crimes of passion.”

Inspector Ncube said the WhatsApp group administrators need to understand the legal ramifications of their actions, some of which may lead to deaths emanating from Gender-based Violence.

“We are receiving reports from people making some complaints and requests about the Bulawayo Men and Women Exposed and Bulawayo Men Exposed. This is cyberbullying and it has far fetching repercussions of what they are doing,” he said.