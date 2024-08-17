COMMENT: Regional integration is a key driver of economic development

THE SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government is an important platform for regional leaders to come together and discuss issues of mutual interest.

As Heads of State and Governments meet for the 44th summit in Harare today, we wish to remind them that regional integration is a key driver of economic development.

It is, therefore, imperative that the summit spells out a clear roadmap and sets timelines for regional integration to enhance economic development through the free movement of people and goods.

Regional integration has been a long-standing goal of SADC Member States. The adoption of the SADC Treaty in 1992 was a significant step towards this goal.

The treaty sought to create an economic community among the Member States, with the ultimate goal of achieving regional integration. Despite this, progress towards regional integration has been slow and uneven. Some Member States have been reluctant to cede sovereignty and integrate their economies. In addition, the lack of political will has contributed to this slow pace of regional integration.

The benefits of regional integration to the SADC region are numerous. It facilitates trade between Member States. The free movement of goods and services increases inter-regional trade and intraregional investment, which is essential for economic growth.

Regional integration leads to improved economic efficiency. By lowering tariffs, creating common standards, and improving infrastructure, regional integration can reduce the cost of doing business, making SADC more competitive globally. Regional integration can also enhance the region’s bargaining power with other trading blocs, such as the European Union and China. This could include negotiating better trading terms and financial aid agreements.

However, regional integration can only be achieved if SADC Member States agree on a clear roadmap and set timelines for its implementation. This can be achieved by identifying clear objectives, creating institutions that will manage the integration process, and establishing a timeline for implementation.

The roadmap should include the removal of non-tariff barriers such as infrastructure gaps, customs harmonisation, trade regulations and investment laws that hinder the movement of goods.

It should also include the establishment of a common market in which people are able to move freely between Member States without constraints. There should be a monetary policy framework, as well as a system of monetary co-ordination, such as a common currency. Additionally, it should incorporate a strong legal framework that ensures that the rights of businesses and individuals operating within the common market are protected.

Regional institutions that would manage the integration process must also be created. These institutions should be empowered with decision-making authority, including the enforcement of common standards, the regulation of transnational business activities, and the setting of regional trade policies.

The roadmap should include a clear timeline for the implementation of these objectives. This will ensure that Member States are held accountable for their commitments and that progress towards regional integration is measurable and transparent.

We, therefore, implore the SADC Heads of State and Government to take these steps seriously and ensure that they are implemented to aid economic growth in the region.