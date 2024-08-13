COMMENT: Remembering the heroes and heroines of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle

THE liberation struggle of Zimbabwe is a significant chapter in the nation’s history, a period marked by the courage, determination and sacrifice of countless heroes and heroines. Their selfless acts and unwavering spirit led to the birth of an independent Zimbabwe, free from colonial rule. It is of utmost importance that we honour and remember these brave individuals.

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa presided over the main Heroes Day event at the National Heroes Acre in Harare while Provincial Ministers of State and Devolution led the proceedings at the provincial level and read the President’s speech.

Today, we highlight some of the reasons why it is important to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our independence and freedom:

Remembering the heroes and heroines of the liberation struggle helps preserve our history. Their stories of bravery, resilience and sacrifice are a testament to Zimbabwe’s journey towards independence. By honouring them, we ensure that their contributions are not forgotten and their legacy continues to inspire future generations.

The liberation struggle played a crucial role in shaping Zimbabwe’s national identity. The heroes and heroines who fought for freedom symbolise the spirit of unity, resilience and determination that defines us as a nation. Honouring them strengthens our national identity and fosters a sense of pride and belonging, among Zimbabweans.

The stories of our liberation heroes and heroines serve as a source of inspiration for future generations. They exemplify the values of courage, selflessness and perseverance. By remembering them, we inspire our youth to uphold these values and motivate them to contribute positively to our society.

Honouring our heroes and heroines also promotes peace and unity. It reminds us of the struggles faced by our forebears and the sacrifices they made for the sake of unity and freedom. This understanding fosters a sense of togetherness and encourages us to work towards a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe.

We round off by saying, that the heroes and heroines of Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle are the pillars upon which our nation stands. Their sacrifices have shaped the course of our history and defined our national identity.

Honouring and remembering them is not just about preserving our past, but also about inspiring our future. As we pay tribute to these remarkable individuals, let us carry forward their legacy of courage, unity and resilience. Let us remember that we are because they were. Their spirit lives on in each one of us, guiding us towards a brighter future for Zimbabwe.