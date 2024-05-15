COMMENT: Rural tobacco farmers need support to attain higher yields

IN yesterday’s edition, we carried a story about 17 farmers who are part of a pioneer tobacco commercial venture project in rural Marula, Mangwe District in Matabeleland South.

The pioneer project started at Syringavale Farm in Marula’s Ward 11 will likely encourage rural farmers to turn to tobacco farming, judging by the healthy crop the 17 farmers have produced.

Tobacco farming is an important economic activity in our country, with the country being one of the largest producers of the golden leaf in Africa. However, tobacco farming is currently concentrated in the three Mashonaland provinces and rural farmers in other areas often face numerous challenges when venturing into the sector.

One such area is Marula along Plumtree Road where a group of rural farmers have successfully entered the tobacco farming sector and are thriving despite the region not being known for tobacco farming. The Government must support these rural tobacco farmers and provide them with the necessary resources and support to continue thriving.

The success of these rural tobacco farmers in Marula is proof of the potential for economic growth and development in rural regions. Despite the region not being known for tobacco farming, these farmers have found a way to successfully grow and sun-dry their tobacco. They have shown that with dedication, hard work and a willingness to take risks, farmers in any region of our country can thrive in the tobacco farming sector.

However, these farmers face numerous challenges that the Government must address if they are to continue to thrive. Firstly, they lack access to modern farm inputs and equipment, which limits the amount of tobacco they can produce. Additionally, the region experiences periodic droughts, which will likely affect the quality and quantity of the tobacco they harvest.

If the Government provided these farmers with access to modern farming inputs and equipment, they could produce higher-quality tobacco, fetch higher prices for their products and create more jobs in the region.

The farmers in Marula need access to credit facilities for them to expand their operations and improve the quality of their tobacco. They are all just smallholder farmers who do not have the financial means to purchase modern equipment or inputs. The Government should consider implementing initiatives that provide easy access to loans and other financial services for such rural farmers.

These initiatives could take the form of micro-finance schemes, which would provide such small-scale farmers with targeted financial assistance that can be repaid over time. We also hope the Marula farmers will have market access for their tobacco, so that they don’t rely on middlemen and traders to avoid price distortions and poor returns. We urge the Government to assist these rural farmers in accessing formal markets for their tobacco, so that they can fetch better prices for their products and create a more stable revenue stream for their operations.

The farmers should also be helped with climate-smart agricultural solutions, as Matabeleland South experiences periodic droughts and water shortages, which threatens the survival of the tobacco farming industry in the region. Implementing the use of sustainable agricultural practices and modern irrigation systems will go a long way in ensuring the survival of tobacco farming in Marula and other regions of the country.

The success of rural tobacco farmers in Matabeleland South also presents an opportunity for the Government to invest in the development of rural areas. This will not only improve the farmers’ livelihoods, but also contribute to the economic growth and development of our country as a whole.