COMMENT: Sadc has made its stance on Zim polls clear

After an attempt by the head of the Sadc election observer mission, Mr Nevers Mumba to scandalise the August 23-24 harmonised poll, the bloc had to pronounce itself.

Yes, individual leaders including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Samia Hassan (Tanzania), Joao Lourenco (Angola) and Hage Geingob (Namibia) made their personal views clear when congratulating President Mnangagwa for winning the election.

However, there was that need for the bloc to make a collective statement and that collective statement came on Tuesday during an extraordinary Sadc summit chaired by President Lourenco.

The election was “exemplary,” he said, and other nations who will stage their own over the next few months must draw lessons from how the country managed the poll.

“Your Excellencies,” he said in his address, “allow me to congratulate His Excellency, Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, His Majesty King Mswati (III) for the exemplary elections that were recently conducted in your countries where there was tranquility and the orderly manner in which they took place constituted a major victory for democracy and contribution to peace and stability among everyone in the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Allow me to express our hope that this same spirit will also be seen in the elections that will take place in the Republic of Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

That endorsement quashes the attempt by Mr Mumba and his Western handlers to abuse the good standing of Sadc to scandalise the Zimbabwean election.

That endorsement recognises what all fair-minded persons and observer missions to the election had always known — that the election was free, fair and representative of the will of the electorate.

And Sadc is fair-minded.

We therefore, urge the opposition which rejected the outcome of the election but don’t have a shred of evidence to prove their allegations, to now listen to the view of the Sadc summit.

They must accept that they lost a free and fair election, take their position as backbenchers and contribute positively to national development, peace and unity from there.

But the attempt by the European Union and the US to worm themselves into Sadc structures is a call for all in the region to be always vigilant.

We recall that at some point, Zambia under Mr Levy Mwanawasa and Botswana under Mr Festus Mogae and later Mr Ian Khama allowed themselves to be used by the West.

Yes, we have known the West to operate through the opposition, civic groups and activists they finance but since they targeted Zimbabwe from 2000, they had been unable to really influence the bloc’s opinion on local elections as they almost did through Mr Mumba.

Fortunately, the attempt was thwarted.

Therefore, liberation movements in power in South Africa, Namibia, Angola, Tanzania and Mozambique must realise that they remain targets so must be always vigilant and united.