COMMENT: SADC must prioritise peace-building and conflict-resolution initiatives

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) plays a pivotal role in promoting economic growth and regional integration among its member countries. However, the ongoing conflicts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Mozambique pose significant challenges to the development efforts within the SADC region. Peace and stability are essential not only for individual member states but for the collective prosperity of the entire region.

In the DRC, where prolonged conflicts have resulted in a humanitarian crisis, instability hampers economic development and deters foreign investment. The region’s rich natural resources remain untapped due to persistent violence and insecurity. Sustainable development cannot take hold in an environment where citizens live in fear. Restoring peace in the DRC would enable the country to engage more fully in trade and co-operation initiatives within SADC, which could, in turn, bolster regional economic stability.

Similarly, Mozambique faces oscillating conflicts that threaten its development trajectory. The insurgency in Cabo Delgado has disrupted vital sectors such as tourism and agriculture, leading to job losses and reduced economic activity. Without peace, recovery remains an elusive goal and initiatives that could contribute to regional integration are stalled. A secure environment is necessary for Mozambique to participate meaningfully in SADC programmes aimed at fostering growth, such as trade agreements and infrastructure development.

In light of these challenges, SADC must prioritise peace-building and conflict-resolution initiatives. The promotion of dialogue among conflicting parties, collaboration with international organisations and investment in grassroots peace initiatives are crucial steps to achieve stability.

This is why we agree with Tanzania’s Foreign Affairs and East Africa Co-operation Minister, Ambassador Thabit Kombo, who said maintenance of peace and stability is crucial for the development of the SADC region.

Ambassador Kombo, who chairs the SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) Troika on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, made the remarks while opening an extraordinary meeting of the MCO at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, Harare, on Sunday.

The meeting was held ahead of the Extraordinary Summit of SADC’s Heads of State and Government to be held tomorrow to discuss the security situation in eastern DRC.

The Extraordinary Summit is expected to deal with the conflict in eastern DRC that has resulted in the displacement of over 6,4 million people and the death of thousands more, especially women and children.

The DRC is the richest country in the world, due to the abundance of mineral resources, but the people of that country could be the poorest in the world as a result of bloody conflicts that have haunted the nation since colonisation by Belgium from 1908 until 1960.

The collective prosperity of the entire region relies on an end to this conflict and peace in Mozambique. The wisdom of our leaders is needed now more than ever.

Only through a concerted effort toward peace can SADC members unlock the potential for shared growth, allowing countries to fully harness their resources and work collectively towards a brighter and more prosperous future. Peace and stability are not just ideals; they are prerequisites for SADC’s comprehensive development.