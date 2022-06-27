COMMENT: Second Republic championing women empowerment

AT a time, countries in the Sadc region and indeed in the African continent, are pushing for women participation in politics and leadership, the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa continues to push for the empowerment of women at all levels.

Already the Second Republic has facilitated the creation of a 30 percent quota for women in local authorities while in Parliament, the quota system that was coming to an end at the holding of next year’s elections, has been extended by an additional two terms.

This is among a number of initiatives that the Second Republic has implemented in the upliftment of women in the country.

In continuing on the path of women empowerment, President Mnangagwa has implored women to create synergies and form companies with the capacity to compete for tenders in the ongoing economic and infrastructural development efforts being championed by the Second Republic.

Addressing delegates at the close of the 7th Zanu-PF Women’s League Elective Conference in Harare on Sunday, President Mnangagwa said Government was prioritising local companies, particularly those headed by women in its infrastructure development projects.

He said companies would be provided with equipment and resources as loans, adding that the strategy had worked perfectly in the rehabilitation of the Harare-Beitbridge Highway.

“I, therefore, urge the Women’s League to create internal capacities for increased production and productivity of our ‘Made in Zimbabwe’ goods and services.

Scale up your resolve as the Women’s League and women in general, to be bold creators and builders of communities and the Zimbabwe we all want.”

As the backbone of the ongoing industrialisation and economic growth, women were urged to remain resilient and patient throughout the process.

“The women of Zimbabwe must be the key architects and builders of their own destiny and indeed builders of our beautiful country; brick by brick and stone upon stone.

“This is more critical as we scale up our efforts towards sustainable national economic growth, guided by our development philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa nevene vayo; Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe ngabaninilo.”

Government has started to prepare for the summer cropping season ahead of time, to insulate the country from the vagaries of climate change and ensure food security.

As such, President Mnangagwa exhorted women to follow suit.

“After all, you the women have proved to be the most successful of our farmers.

My Government has already put in place concrete plans and mechanisms to ensure that we have adequate inputs for a successful 2022/2023 season.

“In addition, my Government will continue to facilitate the setting up of rural industry systems, road, water, health and education infrastructure to improve the plight and quality of life for our women across the country.”

As women continue to make strides in business, they are guaranteed financial support through the Zimbabwe Women’s Micro Finance Bank and the Women and Community Development Fund.

In this regard, he directed the Women’s League to ensure women in urban and rural areas benefit from these initiatives for their enhanced participation in various value chains of the economy.

Women were also challenged to embrace the digital economy by enhancing their access to the internet and ICTs, especially in rural areas.