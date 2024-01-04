COMMENT: Second Republic on right path to bust sanctions

President Mnangagwa has said the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement policy is opening new avenues for co-operation and strategic synergies that has seen the country enjoying development and economic growth despite the illegal economic sanctions.

Addressing congregants that attended the 7th edition of the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo at the weekend, President Mnangagwa said since the coming in of the Second Republic, the country has witnessed tremendous transformative development despite the illegal economic sanctions imposed by the West.

He said in light of the sanctions, Zimbabwe will continue to find homegrown economic solutions much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors.

The country has since the coming in of the Second Republic implemented a number of life-changing projects across the country hence the need to maintain this growth momentum this year.

Indications are very positive that the country will realise its vision of an Upper Middle-Income Economy by 2030. Big companies continue to show confidence in the Zimbabwean economy and as such are investing millions of dollars in new projects in the different sectors of the economy such as mining, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure development among others. The unjustified illegal sanctions should spur Zimbabweans to work even harder to improve their livelihoods.

The present generation has an obligation to bequeath to future generations, a prosperous Zimbabwe hence the need for each and every citizen to put shoulder to the wheel as we build the Zimbabwe we all want.

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and other progressive forces across the globe have been pushing and continue pushing for the unconditional removal of the illegal sanctions but unfortunately US and its allies remain adamant.

The calls for the removal of the illegal sanctions are getting louder each passing day but those that imposed them seem unmoved. The Government has covered a lot of ground in its political and economic reforms and there is therefore no justification to continue subjecting the country to the sanctions that are hindering efforts to grow the economy and improve the people’s welfare.

What is, however, comforting is that instead of mourning, Zimbabwe has resolved to develop and grow its economy despite the illegal sanctions. Government has been working hard to create an enabling environment for business to operate and this has attracted big international companies that are investing in the country.

The country is taking advantage of its abundant natural resources such as minerals to grow its economy and the thrust now is on value addition and beneficiation of minerals as opposed to exporting raw minerals.

The country has over the years demonstrated that it has both human and material resources to meet its development agenda despite the illegal sanctions. Ilizwe lakiwa ngabaninilo/ Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.