COMMENT: Second Republic should be lauded for life-changing development projects

THE massive transformation and modernisation of the Zimbabwean side of the Beitbridge Border Post has charmed the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who said his Government is going to copy what was done by Zimbabwe.

President Ramaphosa who together with President Mnangagwa toured the US300 million transformed Beitbridge Border Post last Thursday, commended Zimbabwe for modernising the strategic border post.

The Zimbabwean Government in partnership with the ZimBorders Consortium, has completed the upgrading of Beitbridge Border Post at a cost of US$300 million.

The border post which now has three terminals for freight, buses and private cars/pedestrians links Zimbabwe with South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Angola, DRC, Malawi and Tanzania.

The automated border post which is one of the signature infrastructure projects implemented by the Second Republic, will enhance regional integration and co-operation.

The ZimBorders Consortium upgraded the border post under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) arrangement.

“We are going to copy what Zimbabwe has done on this side because we now know exactly what we need to do on our side,” said President Ramaphosa.

The Beitbridge Border Post project has proved that success is indeed inevitable when Government and the private sector work together to develop the nation.

The transformed border post is among the projects that Zimbabweans should celebrate and give credit to the Second Republic for implementing life-changing development projects.

The commissioning of the US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 a few months ago, is another milestone that Zimbabweans should celebrate.

The two units added 600MW to the national grid thereby improving significantly the daily national power output.

Regional countries such as SA are borrowing a leaf from Zimbabwe on how to mobilise the private sector to complement Government efforts to implement development projects.

President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe is on an unstoppable economic and political trajectory that will thrust the country to prosperity.

He has said the country is like a train that has left the station and those that have taken the chance to board will likely reap huge rewards.

President Mnangagwa said his administration will continue to implement sound economic and political reforms to complement the ongoing engagement and re-engagement drive.

There is no reason for Zimbabweans to doubt that victory is certain given the natural resources at our disposal. All that is required is a shared vision as we build the Zimbabwe we all want.