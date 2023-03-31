COMMENT: Skilled artisans should return home to develop Zimbabwe

All is set for Zulu Lithium Mine in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South province to start production and this is a big Easter present for the province.

The mine which is being developed by Premier African Minerals is expected to start production within the next few days as it is just waiting for final approvals from Government.

The mine’s target was to start production in February this year but due to some technical challenges and delays in clearing some of the equipment at Beitbridge Border Post, it could not meet the deadline.

Premier African Minerals’ chief executive officer Mr George Roach said on Wednesday that work on the plant and other relevant works have been completed and all was set for production to start.

The Zulu project is probably the largest undeveloped lithium bearing pregmite in the country covering about 3,5km2. Early this year, Mr Roach described Zimbabwe’s investment environment as very conducive for business growth urging other investors to take advantage of the country’s abundant investment opportunities.

Zulu Lithium Mine is one of the biggest Lithium mines in the country and is already employing hundreds of locals.

The mine also engaged many Zimbabwean artisans who are based in South Africa to undertake some of the construction works. It is these skilled Zimbabweans in the diaspora that the Government is encouraging to return home and use their skills to exploit the country’s abundant resources for the development of the motherland. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).

Mr Roach said his company is enjoying and benefiting from the country’s conducive investment climate. He is among many investors that have commended Government for creating an enabling environment for the establishment of new businesses by both local and foreign investors.

It is a fact that Zimbabwe is now an investment destination of choice in the region and beyond as evidenced by the many new companies that are investing millions of dollars in the different sectors of the economy such as mining.

Many lithium mining projects are taking shape across the country and very soon the country will be among the leading producers of lithium in the world at a time when lithium is the mineral of the moment due to production of electric cars.

Lithium is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and digital cameras.

The other lithium mines are Sabi Star Lithium Mine, Bikita Minerals, Arcadia Lithium Mine and Kamativi Lithium Mine.