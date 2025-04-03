COMMENT: Spread ‘Not in My Village’ campaign to all provinces

Statistics on adolescent girls being subjected to sexual violence released by the National Aids Council (Nac) recently are very disturbing.

According to Nac 23 percent of adolescent girls aged between 15 and 19 have experienced sexual violence, 17 percent of the girls in the same age group have given birth while another 17 percent are pregnant with their first child. Nine percent of the girls have sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The statistics also revealed that between 40 and 70 percent of the girls with disabilities experience sexual abuse upon reaching 18 years.

The HIV/Aids burden among young women is high as adolescent girls aged 15 to 19 have an HIV incidence rate 7,3 times higher than their male counterparts.

Government in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) responded to these worrying statistics by spearheading the “Not in My Village” campaign. The initiative is youth led and is being driven by the Young People’s Network on Health and Wellbeing (YPNHW) in partnership with Nac.

The campaign was launched at Nzvimbo High School in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central province last year and the campaign is now expanding to Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West provinces. The targeted districts are Insiza, Beitbridge, Murehwa, Goromonzi, Hurungwe, Chegutu, Mutare and Chipinge.

We want at this juncture to commend Government and its partners for their timely intervention meant to reverse this disturbing trend which is threatening the future of the Girl Child.

It is our hope that the campaign will not only empower the Girl Child to fight sexual violence such as rape, child marriages, HIV and STI infections but will also educate community leaders such as chiefs on the importance of protecting the Girl Child against all forms of sexual abuse.

The Government is directing a lot of resources towards empowering the youths but unfortunately many girls who are victims of sexual violence might not benefit.

Recently Government availed US$17 million to jumpstart youths projects but girls who are child mothers as a result of child marriages or are pregnant, might not benefit.

The availed funding is supposed to benefit youths in agriculture, mining and those involved in other income generating projects.

Youths including the girls should take a leading role in the building of the Zimbabwe we all want and as such communities should protect girls from sexual violence so that they play their role.

“Not in My Village” campaign should therefore be spread to all provinces and districts to ensure girls are protected so that they realise their full potential as drivers of economic growth.