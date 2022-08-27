COMMENT: Spreading access to higher and tertiary education is highly commendable

THE Government continues with its thrust to roll out development initiatives in all corners of the country in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind. Since the inception of the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, strides have been made to ensure that all parts of Zimbabwe are part of the country’s developmental trajectory.

This, the President has emphasised on many occasions, results in collective prosperity that then brings about unity of purpose towards uplifting the country’s economy. True to the President’s philosophy that no one and no place will be left behind, Government has moved in to operationalise Binga and Plumtree Polytechnic Colleges with the release of $100 million towards rehabilitation of key infrastructure components to be used in setting up the two institutions of higher learning.

The two colleges are the latest institutions to be established as Government is spreading access to higher and tertiary education in Matabeleland region and will be incubated under the Bulawayo Polytechnic College. Binga Polytechnic College is expected to open its doors for its first intake within two weeks as Government has availed financial and human resources towards ensuring the landmark opening of the college, in the previously marginalised Binga District.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, said Binga and Plumtree Polytechnic Colleges were a launchpad towards decentralising the higher education sector and boosting industrialisation. “We have released $100 million for both Binga Polytechnic and Plumtree Polytechnic. Each has been allocated $50 million,” he said in an interview.

“It’s just a down payment for now but it shows the commitment we have towards improving access to higher education. As you know we are spreading higher education to all the corners of the country. “What we are implementing now has been part of planning since the coming in of the Second Republic. We started with Hwange Teachers College and we are spreading across the country.

“Binga and Plumtree Polytechnics are a well thought idea as we are bringing higher and tertiary education to places that did not have this access.”

The minister said Binga Polytechnic College will operate like Westgate Industrial Training in Bulawayo, which is the reason why Government decided to reduce the level entry point. “We are for skills and knowledge. We have polytechnics such as Bulawayo Polytechnic, which is a higher polytechnic, but we also have Westgate Training Centre in Bulawayo, which requires a certain level of education, but not necessarily O-levels,” said Prof Murwira.

“Students enrolled at industrial training colleges although they require to have some certain level of education, they don’t necessarily need to have O-levels to have skills.”