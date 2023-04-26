COMMENT: Stage set for a successful Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

THE 63rd edition of the country’s flagship trade showcase — the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair — which began yesterday and ends on Saturday, has attracted a higher number of foreign and local direct exhibitors compared to last year.

Held under the theme: “Transformative Innovation, Global Competitiveness,” the annual fair features a total of 25 direct exhibitors from 21 foreign nations compared to 16 direct exhibitors from 13 countries last year.

Among the participating countries, this year are; Angola, Belarus, Botswana, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, and Zambia.

King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini will officially open the expo on Friday.

At 533, the number of exhibitors rose by 30 percent from last year while 46 631 square metres of space has been sold, which covers 97 percent of the available space.

The figures speak for themselves, the stage is set for a successful Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), as the country continues to reap the rewards of President Mnangagwa’s foreign policy thrust of re-engagement and rapprochement.

The figures speak for themselves, the world is regaining confidence in Zimbabwe and the economy, thanks to robust economic reforms and an articulate blueprint.

The figures speak for themselves, the economy is on a rebound and the future is bright. Zimbabweans had suffered for far too long, but finally, under the Second Republic, there is real hope of a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

The figures speak for themselves, illegal economic sanctions imposed by powerful imperialist Western nations will not break the spirit of hardworking Zimbabweans. As President Mnangagwa has said time and again, Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to none. Those who have chosen to be our enemies do so at their own expense and much to their peril.

Zimbabweans must guard against squandering economic opportunities presented by ZITF. This is the time to shine. This is the time to show the world what Zimbabweans are truly made of. This is the time to show off our God-given wealth and high literacy which make us unique.

Government has played its part. The President laid a solid foreign policy direction, his Government put the macro-economic fundamentals in order and articulated his foreign policy as they marketed the country. The ZITF company put together a successful international fair and sold every bit of available space.

Now it’s up to business, parastatals and Government agencies to play their part. Every Zimbabwean exhibitor must deliver. In the tourism and hospitality sector, every hotel, lodge, BnB, restaurant and bar that will benefit from ZITF must do the country proud. They must fly the national flag up high.

Our national courier Air Zimbabwe, the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Republic Police, investment agencies and all other service providers must bring their A-game. Zimbabwe is a destination of choice and “ease of doing business” is not just a mantra, but a culture.

Let’s make the long travel for every visitor to Zimbabwe worth it. Let’s make them call on us again, and again.