COMMENT: Stealing from accident victims is a shameful crime

AS the nation approaches the festive season, we would like to appeal to drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads to avoid accidents and loss of life.

As the rainy season is also upon us when visibility is reduced, we appeal to the motoring public to avoid speeding, which has been blamed for many accidents.

Motorists must also stick to the stipulated number of passengers and avoid overloading.

Horrific accidents were recorded in different parts of the country this week with most of them due to human error.

On Monday, three people were killed while three others were injured when a Toyota Corolla Axio vehicle with five passengers veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

In Matabeleland North, two people died on the spot while 10 sustained serious injuries after an Inter Africa bus overturned at Insuza along the Victoria Falls-Bulawayo Road.

On Tuesday, six passengers died on the spot while three others were seriously injured after a Nissan Caravan they were travelling in collided with a Mercedes Benz haulage truck along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway near Rutenga in Mwenezi.

In another incident, 22 people were killed in a road accident on Tuesday night when a Toyota Quantum carrying 21 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

In a statement, police said the accident happened at around 10pm.

“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on November 14 at around 2200 hours at the 27-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near Thandweni Store in which 22 people were killed while two others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 21 passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board,” said the police.

“The injured victims are admitted to the United Hospitals.”

In the event of accidents, especially along highways, the first responders are usually the people settled within the respective areas who then alert the police and ambulance services which is commendable.

However, there are alarming reports that some unscrupulous persons, while others are attending to the injured, use the opportunity to steal from the injured passengers.

This is not only criminal but shameful behaviour by people taking advantage of unfortunate circumstances to steal from the victims.

Such individuals deserve to be arrested and locked up.