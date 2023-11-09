COMMENT: Strong nations move on their stomachs

The country has achieved its target to set a wheat production record this year.

As part of its wider agenda to ensure national food and nutrition self-sufficiency, the Government is promoting, investing and encouraging private investment in the agriculture sector.

Production of the national staple, maize is booming. As a result, the country has not imported maize over the past two or so seasons. Production of small grains is rising exponentially as well. We read a report recently that local farmers were exporting huge quantities of cabbages to Mozambique.

With 90 percent of wheat harvested by Monday, the country had produced 423 000 tonnes of the winter cereal. This substantially beats the 375 000 tonnes that the country reaped last year.

“A total number of 423 000 metric tons of wheat have been harvested, surpassing the 375 000 metric tonnes that was harvested last year and we are near the target of 440 000 metric tonnes,” said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka.

If this year’s target is achieved, the country will have a surplus of 80 000 tonnes of wheat given that we need 360 000 tonnes of the grain for national consumption yearly.

We are gratified by the hard work that the Government, farmers, the private sector and development agencies put in this year, enabling the country to set the wheat production record of at least 423 000 tonnes, just 17 000 tonnes shy of target.

It is always satisfying for one to have enough food for themselves.

By that token, we find it satisfying for the country to have not just enough bread for its people, but also more than enough for possible export.

Strong nations, like armies, move on their stomachs, to cite 1790s French general Napoleon Bonaparte. They must have more than enough food for themselves, not to get by through food imports which are always costly.

Talking about the harvest per unit area, we again are happy that the country performed decently. Farmers planted 86 000 hectares under wheat this year.

With 90 percent of the planted area harvested by Monday and 423 000 tonnes taken into the silos, farmers realised an average yield of 5.5 tonnes per hectare.

For a grain as small as wheat, and considering historical production, the average productivity for this season is satisfying.

With harder work and greater investment, we can, over the next few seasons, grow the harvest per hectare to six tonnes of wheat and the more productive notching up to eight tonnes per hectare.